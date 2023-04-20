Home / India News / 'Isn't it exceptional?': Shashi Tharoor on court dismissing Rahul Gandhi's plea

'Isn't it exceptional?': Shashi Tharoor on court dismissing Rahul Gandhi's plea

ByPoulomi Ghosh
Apr 20, 2023 12:27 PM IST

The BJP celebrated the Surat Court's dismissal of Rahul Gandhi's plea and said it's the defeat of Congress's arrogance and ecosystem.

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Thursday reacted to the Surat Court's dismissal of Rahul Gandhi's plea seeking a stay on his conviction in the 2019 defamation case. Tharoor said the Surat court said Rahul Gandhi has not been able to show any exceptional circumstances to grant astay on conviction. "Isn't it exceptional enough to get a 2 years sentence for criminal defamation? Just long enough to be disqualified from Parliament," Tharoor tweeted.

New Delhi: Congress MP Shashi Tharoor at Parliament House complex during Budget Session, in New Delhi, Wednesday, April 5, 2023. (PTI Photo/Vijay Verma)(PTI04_05_2023_000044A)(PTI)
New Delhi: Congress MP Shashi Tharoor at Parliament House complex during Budget Session, in New Delhi, Wednesday, April 5, 2023. (PTI Photo/Vijay Verma)(PTI04_05_2023_000044A)(PTI)

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world. Also follow Karnataka Election 2023 updates on Hindustan Times
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
rahul gandhi surat court
rahul gandhi surat court
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, April 20, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out