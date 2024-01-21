Watch: Rahul Gandhi rescued amid alleged attack by ‘unruly BJP crowd’ in Assam

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was rescued and moved inside the 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' bus by his security personnel and party workers after a large crowd, including those carrying BJP flags, flocked the yatra in Assam's Sonitpur district on Sunday. Rahul Gandhi being moved inside the 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' bus by his security personnel (ANI)

Congress claimed their workers and leaders were attacked by the BJP workers. Their vehicles were attacked and media persons accompanying the party's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra were "manhandled" by BJP crowd, Congress leaders alleged.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

As per the visuals shared by the news agency ANI, Rahul Gandhi can be seen moving out of a bus towards the crowd, after which his security personnel and party workers took him back into the vehicle after the unruly crowd, including people carrying the BJP flags, ran in the yatra.

The Wayanad MP claimed that over 20 workers with sticks came in front of the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra bus and they ran away as soon as he came out.

“ 20-25 BJP workers carrying sticks came in front of our bus, and when I came out from the bus, they ran away...they think that Congress is scared of BJP and RSS, they're dreaming. They can tear as many posters and placards as they want, we don't care. we are not scared of anybody, we are neither scared of PM Narendra Modi nor Assam CM,” ANI quoted Rahul Gandhi as saying.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said that his vehicle was attacked at Jumugurihat by BJP workers who also tore off the Yatra stickers from the windshield.

“My vehicle was attacked a few minutes ago at Jumugurihat, Sunitpur by an unruly BJP crowd who also tore off the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra stickers from the windshield. They threw water and shouted anti-BJNY slogans,” Ramesh wrote on X. “But we kept our composure, waved to the hooligans and sped away,” he added.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge lambasted Assam chief minister Himata Biswa Sarma, saying that the latter is a "chela" of PM Modi.

"Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra will cross 15 states...The Yatra before this was undertaken from Kanyakumari to Kashmir. At that time, no stone pelting occurred anywhere. No attempts were made to scare off...Why is this happening in Assam? Because he (Assam CM) is the 'chela' of PM Modi. He listens to what Shah says. He scares the Dalits, minorities & backward class of the country. By scaring people, he is working on the next election," he said.

All India Congress Committee (AICC) communications coordinator Mahima Singh told PTI that they informed the police and the additional superintendent of police has reached the spot.

(With inputs from ANI)