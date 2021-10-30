Watch: Rahul Gandhi takes a ride on Goa's 'motorcycle taxi' in Panaji

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday kickstarted the party's poll campaigning in Goa where he arrived for a day-long visit earlier today. During the campaigning, the Congress leader was spotted taking a ride on Goa's so-called motorcycle taxi 'Pilot', in the state capital Panaji.

The video of Rahul Gandhi taking the ride was shared by news agency ANI on its Twitter handle. In the video, Gandhi, wearing a mask and a helmet, is seen sitting behind another person who is riding the 'motorcycle taxi' as they take the ride together from Bambolim to Azad Maidan in Panaji.

“How best to connect with our people? Reach out to them when they are in their comfort zone. Shri@RahulGandhi setting examples for all leaders in India to follow,” the Congress party, which also shared the video, said in the caption on Twitter, with a hashtag #RahulGandhiWithGoa.

Rahul Gandhi also interacted with members of the fishermen community at Velsao beach in South Goa following his arrival in the state. He asserted that the assurances that his party will give in its election manifesto in the state will not just be a commitment, but a "guarantee" as not keeping the word will dent his credibility.

Gandhi added that his party will prepare the poll manifesto in an open and transparent manner after holding talks with different stakeholders in the state, and its focus will be environment protection.

The Congress leader also attacked the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), alleging it indulges in hatred and divides people.

"I am not here to waste your time or my time. Just as your time is important, my time is important...The commitment that we will make to you in manifesto is not just a commitment, but a guarantee," he said.

"My credibility is important to me. Unlike many other leaders, when I say something here, I will make sure it happens. If I come here I say to you that we will not allow coal hub and I don't do it, next time I come here I will have no credibility," he added.

The assembly elections in Goa are due early next year.