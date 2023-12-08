Watch: Railway minister shares video of India’s first bullet train station

Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Thursday shared a video of India’s first bullet train railway station at Sabarmati multimodal transport hub in Ahmedabad. India's first bullet train will connect Mumbai to Ahmedabad.(X/ @AshwiniVaishnaw)

The video shared on X (formerly Twitter) showcased a glimpse of modern-day architecture clubbed with cultural heritage. The station boasts state-of-the-art features designed to provide passengers with a comfortable and convenient travel experience.

The Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train corridor project is currently under construction, with a significant portion already completed. The first phase of the project is expected to be operational by 2026, with the entire project slated for completion by 2028.The project is expected to connect the two metro cities in about 2.07 hours with a maximum design speed of 350kmph.

Last month, the National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL), overseeing the project, said that 100 km of viaducts and 230 km of pier work was completed for the corridor.

According to the corporation, the viaducts include bridges over six rivers flowing through Gujarat, namely Par and Auranga in Valsad, Purna, Mindhola, Ambika and Venganiya rivers in Navsari district.

The Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail Corridor project, being developed at the cost of ₹1.08 lakh crore, was launched by PM Narendra Modi and his then-Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe in September 2017.

As per the shareholding pattern, the central government will pay ₹10,000 crore to the NHSRCL, while Gujarat and Maharashtra are to pay ₹5,000 crore each. The rest of the cost is by way of a loan at 0.1 per cent interest from Japan.