Watch | Railway staff jumps on tracks to save man from getting crushed under moving train

A Railway staff was caught on camera rushing to save a man lying on the railway track just seconds before an oncoming train came speeding by. A video of the nail-biting incident was shared by the ministry of Railways on Twitter.

In the 24-second CCTV footage from a railway station, railway staff H Satish Kumar can be seen walking towards the platform to give the green flag to an upcoming goods train, when he suddenly turns away and runs hastily to save a man lying on the track.

He quickly picks up the man lying there and takes him to the other side of the track. Seconds later a train runs past them. Several passersby were seen walking to the edge of the platform to witness the act.

A precious life was saved by the courageous act of help by on-duty staff, who jumped on tracks himself to save a person from getting gravely injured.

Indian Railways is proud to have daring & diligent staff like H. Satish Kumar and commends his bravery. pic.twitter.com/gcnHCrtXg4 — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) June 23, 2022

If Kumar had delayed his act even for a second, he and the man he rescued would have been hit by the train. Till now, it is not clear if the man fell accidentally or he deliberately jumped on the railway track.

While sharing this video on their Twitter account, the ministry wrote, “‘Seva, suraksha aur sahyog’ (service, security and support). A precious life was saved by the courageous act of help by on-duty staff, who jumped on tracks himself to save a person from getting gravely injured. Indian Railways is proud to have daring & diligent staff like H Satish Kumar and commends his bravery.”

The video has garnered a large number of views and reactions as netizens lauded the prompt action taken by the railway employee.