Watch: Sonia Gandhi takes boat ride in Srinagar, to join Rahul Gandhi

ByHT News Desk
Aug 26, 2023 01:49 PM IST

Sonia Gandhi took a boat ride in Nigeen Lake after reaching Srinagar on Saturday. Rahul Gandhi is staying at a houseboat in Nigeen Lake.

Congress leader Sonia Gandhi took a boat ride in Nigeen Lake after reaching Srinagar on Saturday. She will join Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, who reached Srinagar on Friday on a three-day personal visit.

Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. (HT File Photo)
"Rahul ji arrived in Srinagar on Friday evening from his week-long tour of Ladakh," a senior Congress leader told news agency PTI. He said the Wayanad MP will be joined by his mother on Saturday.

Rahul's sister Priyanka Gandhi, along with her husband Robert Wadra, is also likely to join the duo, the party leader said.

Rahul is staying at a houseboat in Nigeen Lake and the family is likely to stay at a hotel in Rainawari area on Saturday. The senior party leader added that the Gandhi family has old memories of the hotel.

After two nights, they are likely to visit Gulmarg, he added.

The leader, however, said no political engagements are scheduled for the family during the visit.

"It is a completely personal, family visit and no political engagement or meeting with any party leaders will happen," he added.

Rahul has been in the Union Territory (UT) of Ladakh the past one week and reached Srinagar after addressing a public rally in Kargil Friday morning.

Rahul reached Ladakh on August 17, his first visit to the region since it was granted UT status after being carved out from Jammu and Kashmir in August 2019. The erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir was also turned into a Union Territory with its special status under Article 370 revoked.

Over the past week, Rahul has gone around almost all famous places in the region, including Pangong lake, Nubra valley, Khardungla top, Lamayuru and Zanskar, on his motorcycle before reaching Kargil on Thursday.

Another Congress leader earlier said Rahul would be reaching Sonamarg in central Kashmir's Ganderbal district from Kargil in the afternoon before moving to Srinagar where he will be staying for two nights at a houseboat and a hotel.

