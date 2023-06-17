Cyclone Biparjoy: Strong winds damage cars, buildings in Rajasthan. Watch

Strong winds owing to cyclone Biparjoy caused major damages in Rajasthan's Udaipur ravaging cars and properties. In a video put out by news agency ANI, window panes of a property atop a building were seen broken. The destruction caused due to Cyclone Biparjoy in Udaipur(ANI)

Cyclone Biparjoy which originated in the Arabian Sea and swept across the west coast of India made landfall on Thursday night around 10 km north of the Jakhau Port in Kutch in Gujarat. National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams evacuated 127 civilians from Rupen Bandar Government Primary School and reshifted to NDH School Dwarka after the cyclone made landfall.

"Twenty-four animals have died and 23 people have been injured. Electricity supply has been interrupted in about a thousand villages. 800 trees have fallen…" NDRF DG Karwal said on Friday.

However, according to the latest update, the cyclonic storm has weakened into a ‘deep depression’.

“Biparjoy has now weakened. It is in the category of ‘Cyclonic Storm’. It is now centered 30 kilometers west-northwest of Bhuj,” said IMD Director Dr. Mrityunjay Mohapatra said on Friday.

“It will bring heavy to very heavy rainfall in Rajasthan and extremely heavy rainfall in isolated pockets of Rajasthan… The wind speed will reduce to 40-50 kmph or even 60 kmph when it reaches Rajasthan", he added.

(With inputs from agencies)

