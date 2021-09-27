Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Watch: Three-storey building dramatically collapses in Bengaluru
india news

Watch: Three-storey building dramatically collapses in Bengaluru

The building housed labourers involved in the construction of Bengaluru's Namma Metro.
By hindustantimes.com, Bengaluru
PUBLISHED ON SEP 27, 2021 05:00 PM IST
A video circulated on social media showed the dramatic collapse of the three-storey building. (Screengrab from ANI video)

A 70-year-old building collapsed in Lakkasandra locality of Bengaluru in Karnataka on Monday morning. As many as 50 people had a narrow escape in the nick of time. No casualties or injuries were reported in the incident.

According to reports, the three-storey building housed labourers involved in the construction of Namma Metro. The occupants called emergency services and ran out of the building before it fell down.

Fire department personnel rushed to the spot of the incident and carried out timely evacuation before the collapse.

A video of the incident was circulated on social media and also shared by news agency ANI. The video showed the building, which already had a slight tilt, came crashing down on a narrow street in a residential area.

RELATED STORIES

Further details awaited.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
building collapses
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Amid conciliatory talks senior leader VM Sudheeran resigns from AICC

News updates from HT: Delhi police arrest 2 suspects in Rohini court shootout

ICMR’s serosurvey finds Covid-19 antibodies in 73% population in Odisha

Campaign at Bhawanipore disrupted by TMC demonstration around BJP’s Dilip Ghosh
TRENDING TOPICS
Bharat Bandh Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Maharashtra’s Covid-19 cases tally
Google
World Tourism Day 2021
Bharat Bandh 2021
Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav
Raqesh Bapat
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP