Watch: Two men wrestle over school principal's post in Bihar, video goes viral
india news

Watch: Two men wrestle over school principal's post in Bihar, video goes viral

Two teachers at a primary school in Bihar's East Champaran district got into a violent brawl over who is more senior and qualified for the principal's post.
Two men seen fighting over who's better for the principal's post in Bihar. (Screengrab from video)
Published on Oct 15, 2021 03:55 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Sharmita Kar | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh, New Delhi

A video went viral on social media platforms on Friday showing two men fighting over a school principal’s post in East Champaran district of Bihar. The incident reportedly took place at a state education department office in Motihari town of the district on Wednesday. The situation turned violent when the went to the education department’s office to submit the documents as asked by the school administration.

According to reports, the two men -- Shivshankar Giri and the husband of rival teacher Rinki Kumari -- got into arguments over who is more senior and qualified to take the chair as school principal and started verbally and physically abusing each other.

A video of the incident was released online and has since been doing rounds on social media platforms. What started with just verbal brawl soon erupted into a full-fledged wrestling session with Rinki’s husband holding Shivshankar down into what is known as the “guillotine choke” or a headlock.

Watch it here:

Shivshankar Giri and Rinki Kumari had been eyeing the principal’s post at a primary school in Adarpur for the past three months. Three to four other people were also seen in the video looking amused as they tried to disband the two men and ease the tension.

school teacher
