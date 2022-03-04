Watch: Union minister Hardeep Puri sees off students at Hungary border

Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri, who is overseeing evacuation efforts in Hungary, shared pictures of him seeing off the Indian citizens from the Zahony border. “At the Zahony checkpost on Hungary-Ukraine border. One of the five, but main checkpost between the two countries, Zahony is quiet after our students crossed into Hungary from here & have boarded trains for Budapest,” the minister tweeted.Hardeep Singh Puri is among the four ministers sent by the Modi government to oversee the evacuation efforts from countries sharing borders with the war-hit Ukraine. Besides Puri, Kiren Rijiju, Jyotiraditya Scindia and General VK Singh have been on their toes expediting the evacuation efforts.

According to the Modi government, at least 10,800 Indian nationals have been brought back from countries to where they were taken after being evacuated from Ukraine. A total of 18,000 Indians have left the war-hit country after the first advisory was issued to them.

The Centre has said that more flights will be underaken to evacuate the Indian nationals from countries like Poland, Hungary, Romania and Slovakia.

