Watch: Union minister Piyush Goyal treads in ‘looking like a wow’ trend at Mumbai event

Kicking off the One Bharat Sari Walkathon in Mumbai, Union textile minister Piyush Goyal on Sunday trod on the heels of the popular social media trend and addressed the women who participated in the event and said, “Let's start it (Walkathon) now... I just want to say, this is a wow. So beautiful, so elegant, looking like a wow.”

Piyush Goyal inaugurating One Bharat Sari Walkathon in Mumbai.(ANI)

''The diversity of our country could be seen today during this Walkathon. A large number of women are enthusiastically participating in this Walkathon," he said, terming women who were participating in the walkathon as “wonderful who make this country proud.”

The walkathon aims to promote handloom sari culture in India. Women from across the country were invited to showcase their ways of wearing saris and present India's ‘unity in diversity’.

Over 5,000 participants including Bollywood, television, sports personalities, businesswomen, influencers and housewives among others attended the event.

The “looking like a wow” trend was traced back to a woman named Jasmeen Kaur who was seen selling salwar suits enthusiastically, a video of which went viral. In the video, Kaur repeatedly uses the phrase "just looking like a wow" to describe the clothes she is offering.

