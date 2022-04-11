Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
india news

Watch: US defence secy welcomes Rajnath Singh at a ceremony ahead of ‘2+2’ talks

Rajnath Singh and external affairs minister S Jaishankar are in the US capital for the fourth edition of the ‘2+2 dialogue’. The talks come amid the war between Ukraine and Russia which has been going on for the 47th straight day.
Defence minister Rajnath Singh at the Pentagon Office in Washington DC(Twitter/ANI)
Published on Apr 11, 2022 07:23 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com | Written by Aryan Prakash

Defence minister Rajnath Singh was accorded a grand welcome upon his arrival in Washington DC ahead of the India-US ‘2+2 talks’. The defence minister was welcomed by his American counterpart Lloyd J Austin III, the US secretary of defence, news agency ANI shared a video.Earlier in the day, Singh met senior executives of American aerospace and defence majors Boeing and Raytheon and asked them to take advantage of policy initiatives in India to steadily march from ‘Make in India’ towards ‘Make for the World’, PTI reported.Rajnath Singh and external affairs minister S Jaishankar are in the US capital for the fourth edition of the ‘2+2 dialogue’. The talks come amid the war between Ukraine and Russia which has been going on for the 47th straight day.According to the US State department, Secretary of State Antony Blinken will meet Jaishankar at the Department Of State at 9 am local time. After the meet, Blinken, Lloyd J Austin III, Rajnath and Jaishankar will attend the U.S.-India 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue.

Post-dialogue, the four leaders will attend a signing event of the Space Situational Awareness Memorandum of Understanding, directed towards knowledge of space environment, including location and function of space objects.

Later, Blinken will hold a joint press availability with Austin, Jaishankar, and Rajnath Singh. Moreover, Blinken will host a working dinner with Austin, Jaishankar, and Rajnath Singh at the Department of State.

The last dialogue between the two countries was held in October 2020 in New Delhi. India and the United States held a bilateral 2 2 inter-sessional meeting in September last year in Washington and exchanged assessments on developments in South Asia, the Indo-Pacific region and the Western Indian Ocean.(With agency inputs) 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

