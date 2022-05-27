Watch | Villagers steal sacks of gram from truck stranded on highway after accident

A truck had collided with another heavy goods vehicle in Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur district causing severe injury to the driver who was currently undergoing treatment at a local hospital. But what made news and soon became viral was how villagers rushed to the trucks to run away with whatever sacks of food items they could lay their hands on.

A clip shared by news agency ANI showed a large number of locals taking away hundreds of sacks of grams from one of the trucks that met with the accident earlier in the day.

According to local reports, the villagers took more than 900 sacks from the truck. In the ANI video, some were seen throwing the sacks from atop the truck, while others picked them up from the road and made their way to the village or market.

As the reports of stealing came to light, the owner of the trucks lodged a complaint with the local police.

Additional superintendent of police (Bilaspur) Umesh Kashyap said a case of theft and accident had been registered, adding all the stolen items would be recovered soon.

“In the Hirri PS area, two trucks collided with each other on the highway. One truck was loaded with chana. People who were passing from there and nearby villagers stole it. A case of theft and accident was registered. Soon, stolen material will be recovered,” Kashyap was quoted as saying by ANI.

According to reports, a truck's tyre burst on the national highway and it was parked on the side of the road when it got hit by another truck from behind. The driver of one of the trucks also sustained severe injuries.

