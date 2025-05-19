Menu Explore
Water rising in Pandoh dam in Himachal's Mandi, people advised to steer clear

PTI |
May 19, 2025 10:58 AM IST

Thunderstorms caused damages in parts of Mandi district on Monday and dark clouds overcast the sky in Mandi and Shimla.

Authorities of Pandoh dam in Mandi district on Monday cautioned the general public and tourists not to venture to the banks of River Beas as the spill gates could be opened anytime since the water level is rising.

The safety of Pandoh dam in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi is being ascertained, officials said.(File Photo)
The safety of Pandoh dam in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi is being ascertained, officials said.(File Photo)

Thunderstorms caused damages in parts of Mandi district on Monday and dark clouds overcast the sky in Mandi and Shimla. The safety of the dam is being ascertained, officials said.

Flash floods in Udaipur sub-division of Lahaul and Spiti district have blocked the Sansari-Killar-Tindi-Thirot road. The police have urged public to avoid travelling on this road, as its clearance was obstructed by rains.

The local Met office has issued an orange warning for light to moderate rains accompanied by lightning, hail and gusty winds with a speed of 40-50 kilometres per hour at isolated places in Una and Shimla districts on Monday.

It has also issued a yellow warning for light to moderate rains accompanied by lightning and gusty winds with a speed of 30-40 kilometres per hour at isolated places in Bilapsur, Mandi, Kullu, Hamirpur, Solan and Sirmaur districts.

Light rain was predicted in Shimla and adjoining areas.

