Waterlogging in Delhi-NCR, IMD says moderate showers to continue

Delhi-NCR on Saturday witnessed waterlogging in several parts. Visuals and videos posted by news agency ANI show severe waterlogging in Gurugram. In view of the waterlogging, the Delhi traffic police advised commuters to “plan their journey” citing the IMD report. “Traffic is affected on New Rohtak Road in both the carriageways from Anand Parbat towards Zakhira and vice-versa due to waterlogging near Gali No. 10, Anand Parbat. Kindly avoid the stretch,” the Delhi traffic police said.

On Saturday morning, Delhi continued to receive light to moderate rainfall keeping the temperatures down in the national capital.

According to the weather office, generally cloudy sky with light to moderate rainfall is expected during the day.

The IMD on Saturday in its bulletin said: “Light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of isolated places of North Delhi, South-East Delhi, South-Delhi, East Delhi ( Narela, Bawana, Alipur, Preet Vihar, Akshardham, Nehru Stadium, Lajpat Nagar, Kalkaji, Tughlakabad).”

The weather office further mentioned that the minimum temperature in the national capital is settling at 24.5 degrees Celsius on Saturday - three notches below this time of the season. Earlier on Friday, the maximum temperature stood at 32.2 degrees Celsius and the minimum temperature stood at 25.2 degrees Celsius which is two degrees below the normal temperature.

Meanwhile, as per IMD, the relative humidity recorded at 8.30 am on Saturday was 98 percent.

The air quality index (AQI) of Delhi was recorded in the good (44) category around 9.30 am, reported PTI citing data from the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR).

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.