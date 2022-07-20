Heavy rains lash parts of Delhi-NCR, IMD issues advisory | Watch video
- The weather department has issued an advisory for the public, including expected impact of the rain and suggested action to mitigate any rain-related incident.
Heavy rains lashed several parts of Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) on Wednesday bringing a much-needed respite from the sultry weather conditions. The weather department has predicted that ‘heavy to very heavy rainfall’ will continue in several isolated parts of the national capital, with wind speed gushing up to 50km per hour.
The weather department has also warned of heavy rainfall with thunderstorms in Ghaziabad, Indirapuram, Noida and Greater Noida, Gurugram and Faridabad. Heavy rainfall with gusty winds is expected in Haryana’s Manesar, Sonipat, Rohtak, Kharkhoda, Jhajjar, Farukhnagar, Sohana, Palwal and adjoining areas on Wednesday.
The weather department has issued an advisory for the public, including expected impact of the rain and suggested action to mitigate any rain-related incident. The IMD said there could be waterlogging in low-lying areas, and occasional fall in visibility. Disruption of traffic in roads may lead to increased travel time, causing trouble for daily commuters in the Delhi-NCR. Also, there are possibilities of damage to vulnerable structures and ‘kutcha’ roads, the IMD said.
The officials have suggested commuters to “check for traffic congestion on the routes before leaving for your destination; and follow any traffic advisories that are issued in this regard”. The officials have also advised the general public to stay away from any vulnerable structure.
The monsoon had covered the entire country on July 2, six days ahead of schedule. However, rains in Haryana, Punjab, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand and West Bengal have remained subdued.
Meteorologists attribute the rain deficit in the north and northwest India to the formation of back-to-back low-pressure areas in the Bay of Bengal in July which kept the monsoon trough over central India for an unusually long period.
(With agency inputs)
