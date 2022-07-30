Expect cloudy sky, light rain in Delhi today: IMD
New Delhi: Light rain lashed various parts of the Capital on Friday afternoon with the day temperature settling below normal even as instances of waterlogging were reported from several areas leading to traffic jams during the evening hours.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD)’s Safdarjung observatory, Delhi’s base weather station, recorded 2.4mm of rainfall between 8:30 am and 5:30 pm on Friday. Palam recorded a rainfall spell of 5.2mm during the same duration.
As per the weather office, 20.4 mm of rainfall was recorded in 24 hours between 8:30 am on Thursday and 8:30 am on Friday. Further, 2.4 mm of rainfall was recorded during a span of nine hours till 5:30 pm on Friday. The weather department classifies rainfall between ‘trace’ and 2.4 mm as ‘very light rainfall’, as ‘light rainfall’ when it is between 2.5 mm and 15.5 mm, as ‘moderate’ rainfall when it is between 15.6 mm and 64.4 mm and as ‘heavy’ when it is over 64.5 mm in a single day.
With this spell, Safdarjung has recorded 255.6mm of rainfall in July, surpassing the normal monthly average of 210.6mm. Last year, Delhi recorded 507.1mm in July, over 2.5 times the normal mark. IMD has forecast light rain for Saturday.
The maximum temperature on Friday stood at 32.2°C, two degrees below the normal temperature, and nearly a degree above the previous day’s temperature reading. The minimum temperature on Friday stood at 25.2°C, which is two degrees below the normal temperature.
As per IMD’s weekly forecast, the maximum temperature is expected to hover around 33°C on Saturday while the minimum temperature may touch 25°C. A generally cloudy sky is expected on Saturday with light rain and thundershowers, the forecast said.
Meanwhile, the air quality on Friday stayed in the “satisfactory” category with an air quality (AQI) reading of 71. The AQI stood at 68 on Thursday. An AQI between zero and 50 is considered “good“, 51 and 100 “satisfactory“, 101 and 200 “moderate“, 201 and 300 “poor“, 301 and 400 “very poor“, and 401 and 500 “severe“.
On Friday, the Union ministry of earth science’s air quality monitoring centre, System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (Safar) said that the air quality is expected to continue in the satisfactory or good category till Monday on account of high wind speed and subsequent moderate dispersion.
Rainfall on Friday also led to waterlogging at isolated sites on the arterial roads leading to traffic jams and delays during the evening office commute hours. Around 7:00 pm, the TomTom traffic index report stated that Delhi had 92% congestion with traffic jams at 1181 locations. A congestion level of 92% means that the travel times were 92% longer than during the baseline non-congested conditions. The index report stated that the congestion level was 10% higher than the normal levels during this time of the year.
While MCD stated that no major waterlogging complaints were received by the zonal offices, Delhi Traffic Police issued several advisories urging commuters to avoid inundated locations. Heavy waterlogging was observed at New Rohtak Road in both the carriageways from Anand Parbat towards Zakhira, Sant Nagar Burari, Tughlaqabad, Madangir, MB road Africa Avenue, Mathura road, Pul Prahladpur among other sites.
A traffic police advisory stated that the movement of traffic was restricted at the Railway underpass Pul Prahladpur. “Both the carriageways are closed due to waterlogging. Commuters coming from the shooting Range side may take a left turn from Lal Kuan Red Light and commuters coming from the Badarpur side may take Mathura Road to reach their destination,” it read. Pul Prahladpur falls under the seven critical waterlogging locations identified by the PWD and several assurances have been made by the government that special measures have been taken to rid the area of waterlogging woes.
-
Conman dupes 5-star hotel executive of ₹22 lakh, arrested
Mumbai: A 48-year-old man was arrested for allegedly duping a sales manager of a five-star hotel, located near Mumbai airport of around ₹22 lakh. She accordingly sent her brother to go and meet Vasan. The victim's brother waited there for a while but as Vasan did not return, he tried calling his number and found it switched off. Jain then approached the Vile Parle police and filed a complaint.
-
Major Bengal cabinet, TMC organisational reshuffle in offing: Report
The TMC is likely to go in for a major organisational overhaul as well as a reshuffle of the state cabinet following the arrest of now-suspended senior party leader Partha Chatterjee in a multi-crore school jobs scam. On Thursday, Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee had indicated that a cabinet reshuffle will take place shortly. Chatterjee was in charge of five key ministries, including industry, commerce and enterprises and parliamentary affairs.
-
Viveck gives insight in career in art and entertainment
Senior students of La Martiniere Girls' College were in for a pleasant surprise when film-maker, writer and actor Viveck Vaswani came calling to interact with them about various career opportunities related to art and entertainment field. Actor Viveck Vaswani shared the mantra of success with the girls.
-
Citizen participatory budget: Submit applications by October 10, says PMC commissioner
Municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar has asked all the regional ward offices to start the process of inviting applications for the citizen participatory budget 2023-24 and submit it by October 10 this year. Pune Municipal Corporation had started the participatory budget in 2006-07, and there is a good response from people, said officials. Under the initiative, city residents can suggest civic works of up to Rs 5 lakh each in their respective electoral wards.
-
NCP, Congress leaders in Pune condemn Governor’s comments
Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari's remarks on Mumbai triggered a massive controversy and Nationalist Congress Party and Congress party leaders in Pune on Saturday condemned his comments and demanded his resignation. NCP workers held agitations at Alka Talkies chowk on Saturday. NCP spokesperson, Pradip Deshmukh, said, “The governor has insulted the people of Maharashtra. He should take back his words. By making such controversial comments he is dividing the people here.”
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics