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Watermelon deaths mystery deepens after rat poison bottle is found

A forensic report confirmed zinc phosphide poisoning in the Dokadia family deaths.

Published on: May 09, 2026 10:38 am IST
By Vinay Dalvi
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A day after a forensic report said that a lethal dose of zinc phosphide, a rat poison, had led to the deaths of four members of a family from Pydhonie, police recovered a bottle of rat repellent from their home on Friday. However, zinc phosphide is not listed among the ingredients on the bottle, adding to a list of unanswered questions over the deaths.

Investigators examine rat poison angle in watermelon deaths.(AFP)

“We have found a bottle of rat poison from the family’s house. However, it does not have zinc phosphide. We will send the bottle for forensic examination, anyway,” said an officer with the JJ Marg police.

The presence of rat poison in the house is not unusual as the Mogul building where the family lived was old and had rats on the premises, the officer said, adding that the probe will now focus on who laced the watermelon with zinc phosphide.

The death of the Dokadias – Abdulla Dokadia, 40, his wife Nasreen, 35, and their daughters Ayesha, 16, and Zainab, 13 – had baffled police for ten days, until the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) submitted its report to the police on Thursday.

“Our investigation will also focus on whether the deceased were under financial strain, whether there were loans they couldn’t repay, or whether they had enemies,” the officer said.

 
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