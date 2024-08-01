Wayanad landslides: CPI MP Sandosh Kumar calls for Kerala's inclusion in Budget's flood relief fund list | Interview

Kerala, often referred to as ‘God's own country,’ suffered another tragedy this year as massive, consecutive landslides in the Wayanad district resulted in nearly 300 deaths and left hundreds injured and homeless. Many people are still missing. The scenic villages of Mundakkai, Chooralmala, Attamala, and Noolpuzha have been devastated by the landslides triggered by torrential rains. CPI Rajya Sabha MP Sandosh Kumar during this year's Monsoon session in Rajya Sabha.(Sansad TV)

Communist Party of India (CPI) Rajya Sabha MP P Sandosh Kumar called for national solidarity in the face of this unprecedented natural disaster, urging the Centre to include Kerala in the list of states receiving flood assistance through the Union Budget. Currently, the list includes Bihar, Assam, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, and Sikkim.

“Kerala is not included in the list of states for which the disaster relief fund was announced during the 2024 Budget. The list includes Bihar, Assam, and Himachal Pradesh. Unfortunately, Kerala is not on it,” the CPI MP said.

“Without Kerala's inclusion, this list is incomplete. Kerala is highly susceptible to natural disasters, and destruction occurs, unfortunately, every year,” he added.

Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman allocated financial support for irrigation and flood mitigation projects in Bihar, estimated to cost ₹11,500 crore in the Budget 2024. Additionally, the government will assist Assam, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Sikkim with flood management, landslide prevention and related projects.

A student from the Chooralmala school predicted the mishap

In a phone interview with Hindustan Times, Sanosh Kumar discussed the village of Chooralmala, where many houses were washed away. He mentioned the government higher secondary school, which was highly valued by the local community and students, was destroyed.

Chooralmala higher secondary school before the landslide.

However, it's important to note that this school played a crucial role in saving lives. It prevented most of the landslide from reaching the village, which would have resulted in a higher death toll. The main block of the building remained intact and acted as a protective barrier, saving many lives.

A student from this school had recently written an online article predicting a disaster due to the misuse of the area. While she highlighted the beauty of the place, she also warned about the dangers. Fortunately, the girl who wrote the article is safe.

Visuals from the Chooralmala school after the landslide.(Pic received from CPI RS MP Sandosh Kumar)

What about migrant workers?

The areas in Wayanad affected by the landslides are well-known for tourism and numerous tea plantations. Many migrant workers are employed in these tea plantations and the tourism sector.

Following the disaster, many migrant workers are missing, and their relatives are still waiting for their return. Their records are disorganised, as they are primarily held by their employers. These workers come from Bihar, Odisha, and other states. Search efforts are currently underway to locate them.

Kerala is together in this: ‘No blame game’

Sandosh Kumar said this is not the time for a “blame game”. He said, “There are no political complaints for now. A coordinated effort between the Centre and the state is ongoing. The primary task is to save as many lives as possible.”

He noted that while there are many severely injured individuals, Kerala's hospitals and doctors are well-equipped, eliminating the need for temporary hospitals.

Regarding funds, Kumar highlighted Kerala's strong response and the collective effort in raising funds. “There is a splendid display of unity despite our differing political opinions. We are all united in this effort,” he said.

He also acknowledged the significant financial support from neighbouring states like Tamil Nadu.

What about relocating people?

When questioned about relocating residents from “eco-sensitive zones” to safer areas, Sandosh Kumar stated, “We cannot build houses or carry out any activities that involve drilling here in these eco-sensitive zones. Many people have lost their loved ones, so returning is not an option. Sustainable relocation is now gaining traction. It requires the latest technologies and will be achieved with support from both the Centre and the state.”

What did Madhav Gadgil report say back in 2011?

The landslides have put the focus on the warnings of the "Western Ghats Ecology Expert Panel," led by ecologist Madhav Gadgil. The panel, which submitted its report to the Centre in 2011, recommended designating the entire hill range as an ecologically sensitive area.

It advised banning activities such as mining, quarrying, new thermal power plants, hydropower projects, and large-scale wind energy projects in the most ecologically sensitive zones.

A second committee, chaired by rocket scientist K Kasturirangan in 2013, reduced the ecologically sensitive area to 50 per cent. However, its recommendations have also not been followed. Although four draft notifications have been issued since then, no formal action has been taken.