Wayanad Landslides LIVE Updates: Death toll rises to 143 as rescue operations continue

Wayanad, Jul 30 (ANI): A rescue operation is underway after massive landslides hit the Meppadi area triggered by torrential rains, which claimed the lives of 11 people and injured several others, in Wayanad on Tuesday. (ANI Photo)

Wayanad Landslides LIVE Updates: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted ‘heavy to very heavy rainfall’ at isolated places in Kerala for Wednesday, a day after landslides in two villages, triggered by ceaseless showers of the past few days in the southern state, claimed at least 143 lives and injured 128 people, with hundreds still missing....Read More

The ‘heavy to very heavy rainfall’ warning is in place for August 1 as well, while the following day, the state is likely to witness ‘heavy’ showers.

“Strong surface winds with speeds reaching 30-40 gusting to 50 kmph are likely to prevail occasionally over Kerala on July 31,” the IMD said.

Tuesday's two massive landslides washed away the Mundakkai and Chooramala areas under the Vellarimala village of the Meppadi Panchayat. The landslides occurred at 2am and 4:10am, respectively.

As a result of the disaster, all educational institutions will remain closed on Wednesday Also, holiday has been declared in 11 districts - Kasaragod, Kannur, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Malappuram, Palakkad, Thrissur, Idukki, Ernakulam, Alappuzha and Pathanamthitta.

Additionally, the national flag will be flown at half-mast as the Kerala government has declared an official state mourning. All public functions and celebratory programmes scheduled by the government, have been postponed.