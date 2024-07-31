Wayanad Landslides LIVE Updates: Death toll rises to 143 as rescue operations continue
Wayanad Landslides LIVE Updates: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted ‘heavy to very heavy rainfall’ at isolated places in Kerala for Wednesday, a day after landslides in two villages, triggered by ceaseless showers of the past few days in the southern state, claimed at least 143 lives and injured 128 people, with hundreds still missing....Read More
The ‘heavy to very heavy rainfall’ warning is in place for August 1 as well, while the following day, the state is likely to witness ‘heavy’ showers.
“Strong surface winds with speeds reaching 30-40 gusting to 50 kmph are likely to prevail occasionally over Kerala on July 31,” the IMD said.
Tuesday's two massive landslides washed away the Mundakkai and Chooramala areas under the Vellarimala village of the Meppadi Panchayat. The landslides occurred at 2am and 4:10am, respectively.
As a result of the disaster, all educational institutions will remain closed on Wednesday Also, holiday has been declared in 11 districts - Kasaragod, Kannur, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Malappuram, Palakkad, Thrissur, Idukki, Ernakulam, Alappuzha and Pathanamthitta.
Additionally, the national flag will be flown at half-mast as the Kerala government has declared an official state mourning. All public functions and celebratory programmes scheduled by the government, have been postponed.
Wayanad Landslides LIVE Updates: UN 's India coordinator ‘deeply saddened’
Wayanad Landslides LIVE Updates: "On behalf of @UNinIndia, we are deeply saddened by the devastating landslides in Wayanad, Kerala. Our thoughts are with the victims, their families, and all affected, in solidarity with first responders undertaking courageous relief efforts," tweets Shombi Sharp, the UN's Resident Coordinator to India.
Wayanad Landslides LIVE Updates: Gandhis defer visit due to inclement weather
Wayanad Landslides LIVE Updates: Former Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi and his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, defer Wayanad visit due to 'adverse weather.'
“I want to assure the people of Wayanad that we will visit as soon as possible. In the meantime, we will continue to monitor the situation closely and provide all necessary assistance. Our thoughts are with the people of Wayanad at this difficult time,” Gandhi posted on X (formerly Twitter).
Wayanad Landslides LIVE Updates: Death toll rises to 143, says health department
Wayanad Landslides LIVE Updates: Death toll from Tuesday's landslides rises to 143, informs Kerala government's health department.
Wayanad Landslides LIVE Updates: Search operation continues in affected villages
Wayanad Landslides LIVE Updates: Rescue workers continue search operation in the two villages that were hit by landslides on Tuesday morning. Incessant rainfall of the past few days triggered landslides that have claimed at least 121 lives.