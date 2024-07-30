Wayanad landslides: Rahul Gandhi urges govt to extend all possible support

Former Wayanad MP and leader of opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi has requested the central government to extend all possible support and immediately release compensation for those affected by landslides in Kerala’s Wayanad district. Heavy rain triggered landslides in Kerala’s Wayanad on Tuesday and left at least 45 people dead. (PTI photo)

Speaking in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday, the senior Congress leader said that there is an urgent need to come up with an action plan to address the frequency of national calamities in the ecologically fragile regions.

“Early this morning, Wayanad was hit with several devastating landslides with more than 45 people been killed. Mundakai village has been cut off and the devastating loss of lives and extensive damage is yet to be assessed due to the scale of the tragedy,” Gandhi said.

He said that he has spoken to the defence minister Rajnath Singh and Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

“I request the union government to extend all possible support for rescue and medical care and immediate release of compensation to deceased people and if the compensation can be increased as well. Restore vital communication and transportation lines, set up relief at the earliest, and prepare a road map for the rehabilitation of the affected families,” the former Wayanad MP said.

Also Read:Wayanad Landslides LIVE updates: Toll rises to 45 in Kerala; Army deployed for rescue operation

Expressing concerns over the rise in cases of landslides in the county, Gandhi said, “Even as I speak the threat of landslides looms over many areas in Wayanad and western ghats. Our country has witnessed an alarming rise in landslides in the last few years. There is an urgent need for mapping of landslide prone areas and to take up mitigation measures and an action plan to address the growth in frequency of national calamities in the ecologically fragile regions,” he said.

Heavy rain triggered landslides in Kerala’s Wayanad on Tuesday and left at least 45 people dead and scores injured even as the collapse of the main bridge linking the affected area to the nearest Chooralmala town was destroyed, hampering rescue operations amid the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast of extremely heavy rain in the southern state through the day.

The authorities roped in the Army to build a temporary bridge to the affected area of mostly tea and cardamom estates in Mundakkai. Many people were feared to have been washed away in the Chaliyar river. TV visuals showed rescuers making their way to the scene of the landslides with muddy water gushing through amid destroyed houses, rocks, and uprooted trees.