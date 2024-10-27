Wayanad Lok Sabha bypoll: Landslide survivor's demands in the spotlight

As the Lok Sabha bypolls for Kerala's Wayanad constituency approach on November 13, the issue of rehabilitation of the survivors of the July 30 landslides has taken centre stage. According to government data, the Wayanad natural disaster claimed 231 lives while 47 people are still missing(HT_PRINT)

The bypoll was necessitated after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi resigned to hold onto his seat in Uttar Pradesh's Rae Bareily. A fierce fight is expected between LDF candidate Sathyan Mokeri, UDF candidate Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and BJP candidate Navya Haridas.

One of the key issues will be addressing the landslides in Wayanad, which according to government data claimed 231 lives while 47 people are still missing.

Currently locals are dealing with delays in land acquisitions for rehabilitation due to estate owners challenging the same in the Kerala high court.

Land acquisition for rehabilitation must be completed promptly, as it has been delayed after estate owners challenged it in the Kerala High Court.

Besides housing, demands for loan waivers, immediate relief assistance, and increased rent support for those displaced and living in rented accommodations remain unmet, reported news agency ANI.

LDF candidate Sathyan Mokeri visited several landslide survivors in their rented accommodations on Saturday and claimed that the efforts taken by the ruling Left government in the state were a model for the world. He also blamed the BJP-ruled Centre for not providing adequate aid to the region.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi, who is the UDF candidate, penned an emotional letter about her visit to the sites of the landslide while Congress MLA T Siddique too hit out at the BJP for the lack of assistance provided.

According to Navya Haridas, the BJP candidate, PM Modi had personally consoled the landslide survivors. She alleged that the union funds released were not being disbursed by the Kerala government to survivors.

Amidst the political blame games and the politicians appealing for support from the survivors in the election, the survivors of the landslides are planning protests to draw attention to their demands.

“We are planning to hold a fast in Kalpetta or Meppadi to bring our issues to the forefront for political parties. We believe it would be more impactful if it coincided with Priyanka Gandhi's campaign visit,” Naseer Alakkal, chairman of the Janasabdham Action Committee told PTI.

The committee represents survivors from wards 10, 11, and 12 of the Meppadi grama panchayat, which took much of the brunt of the devastating landslide.