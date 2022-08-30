WB: Lawyer arrested for allegedly sending threat mails to special CBI judge

A lawyer was arrested for allegedly sending a threat mail to the judge of a special CBI court at Asansol in West Bengal. The lawyer will be produced in court on Tuesday.

Police on Monday detained one Sudipto Roy, a lawyer from Asansol court and later arrested him after interrogation. His house was also searched.

“Roy said that he wrote the letter because of some personal grudge he had against the judge,” said a police officer.

Mondal is now in judicial custody and is lodged in the Asansol jail.

Justice Rajesh Chakraborty, who is hearing the cattle smuggling case in which a Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Anubrata Mondal was arrested by the federal agency, received a threat letter on August 20.

The sender had threatened that if justice Chakraborty refuses to grant bail to Mondal, his family members will be implicated in narcotics cases.

“With great anxiety, I do hereby forward to you a letter by one Bappa Chatterjee being addressed to the officer-in-charge of this court threatening that if Anubrata Mondal is not released, my family members would be implicated in NDPS case with commercial quantity. For that I pray before your honour to take note of the fact and transmit the same to the registrar, judicial service, appellate side, Calcutta high court,” wrote Justice Chakraborty in his letter to the district judge of West Burdwan district.

Later, a complaint was also lodged with the Asansol police.

Chatterjee, who was named in the letter, is the head at the office of the executive magistrate’s court in East Burdwan.

He had rubbished the charges and had told the media that his signature and office stamp were forged to write the letter.

