WBSSC: CM Mamata says teacher recruitment notification by May 31, vows age relaxation

Notification for fresh recruitment of teachers will be issued by May 31, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee said on Tuesday, assuring that those who lost jobs over the West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) will get age relaxation. Teachers and non-teaching staff stage a sit-in protest against police lathi-charge on protesters on May 15 in front of Bikash Bhawan in Kolkata (ANI/File)

Mamata Banerjee said she wants teachers to get back their jobs and added she has filed review petition in the Supreme Court on the SSC ruling.

The Supreme Court in April ordered invalidating the appointments of 25,753 teaching and non-teaching staff of state-aided schools, deeming the recruitment process "vitiated and tainted."

The development comes amidst ongoing agitations by jobless teachers, many of whom are demanding permanent reinstatement and expressing their unwillingness to appear for a fresh round of recruitment.

West Bengal education minister Bratya Basu on Sunday urged the agitating teachers to have faith in the state government "which is taking every step to end the impasse" following the invalidation of their jobs by the Supreme Court.

He also urged the agitating teachers not to be used by the opposition political parties.

Basu, who was talking to reporters on the sidelines of a programme, said a senior official will meet the teachers - who have been agitating before the Education department headquarters Bikash Bhavan for the past several days - to ascertain their demands as the government is exploring all possible legal steps to solve the issue, according to PTI news agency.

Bratya Basu said the state government ensured the "untainted teachers", rendered jobless by SC order, can continue to attend their workplace and get salary till the process of fresh recruitment is completed by December 31.

On Friday, the Calcutta high court directed the agitating teachers to move their indefinite sit-in demonstration to Central Park, around 200 metres from their earlier location, to ease disruption to daily commuters and office-goers.