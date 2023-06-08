WCD ministry launches ‘Amrit Generation’ campaign of children aged 16-18 years

The ministry of women and child development (WCD) on Wednesday launched an initiative to empower and engage the youth of India by encouraging them to express their aspirations and dreams for the future on social media.

Minister for women and child development Smriti Irani. (PTI Photo)

WCD minister Smriti Irani launched the Amrit Generation campaign, in association with the Meta, under which children in the age group of 16-18 will be invited from across the country to showcase their creativity and share their aspirations by creating reels on Instagram and Facebook.

Addressing the gathering, Irani said, “Our youth are the architects of tomorrow’s India. The Amrit Generation campaign aims to engage, inspire, and nurture their aspirations, ensuring that they have the support and encouragement they need to realise their dreams. We are delighted to partner with Meta India for this meaningful initiative.”

The participants will be encouraged to explore their ambitions and what they aspire to become when they grow up, fostering a sense of community and inspiring others in the process, the ministry said in a statement.

Explaining the process, the ministry said that the participants will have to create a reel on Instagram or Facebook showcasing their aspirations using the hashtag (#) Amrit Generation. “Fifty entries from the campaign will be selected and invited to New Delhi for a unique opportunity to interact with senior policymakers and industry leaders, providing valuable insights into their respective fields and offering guidance on how to achieve their dreams,” the ministry said.

“The selected young Indians will also get an opportunity to visit the Meta office in Gurugram and learn from industry leaders and creators on leveraging the potential of a creator economy,” it added.

