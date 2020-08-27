e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 27, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / In self-reliance push, PM Modi says govt aims to increase defence manufacturing

In self-reliance push, PM Modi says govt aims to increase defence manufacturing

The prime minister further said that a decision has been taken to permit up to 74% FDI (foreign direct investment) in the defence manufacturing through automatic route.

india Updated: Aug 27, 2020 17:36 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Niyati Singh
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Niyati Singh
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
While addressing an event on making India self-reliant in defence sector through video conference, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday that government aims to increase defence manufacturing in India.
While addressing an event on making India self-reliant in defence sector through video conference, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday that government aims to increase defence manufacturing in India.(File photo)
         

While addressing an event on making India self-reliant in defence sector through video conference, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday that government aims to increase defence manufacturing in India

“For many years, India has been one of the biggest defence importers. When India got independence, it had great capability in defence manufacturing and an ecosystem of defence manufacturing established over 100 years. Unfortunately, this subject couldn’t get requisite attention,” the prime minister said at Atmanirbhar Bharat Defence Industry Outreach Webinar.

The prime minister further said that a decision has been taken to permit up to 74% FDI (foreign direct investment) in the defence manufacturing through automatic route.

“Efforts being made to boost defence production, develop new technology and give big role to private players in defence sector,” PM Modi said.

Import embargo on certain defence equipment aimed at giving boost to Indian defence industry, the prime minister said.

“We also saw labour reforms recently; reform exercise not going to stop now,” PM Modi said at the webinar. “Our resolve for ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ not inward-looking, but for making India capable and boosting global peace and economy.”

tags
top news
In self-reliance push, PM Modi says govt aims to increase defence manufacturing
In self-reliance push, PM Modi says govt aims to increase defence manufacturing
Covid-19 ‘Act of God’, may result in contraction of economy: Nirmala Sitharaman
Covid-19 ‘Act of God’, may result in contraction of economy: Nirmala Sitharaman
China doesn’t budge in Ladakh border row, wants India to see ‘big picture’
China doesn’t budge in Ladakh border row, wants India to see ‘big picture’
After 5-hr meet on GST compensation, states get 7 days to choose from 2 options
After 5-hr meet on GST compensation, states get 7 days to choose from 2 options
‘Unfortunate’ that Jitin Prasada is being targeted in UP, tweets Kapil Sibal
‘Unfortunate’ that Jitin Prasada is being targeted in UP, tweets Kapil Sibal
Honoured to join likes of Sachin, Dhoni, Kohli: Rohit on Khel Ratna
Honoured to join likes of Sachin, Dhoni, Kohli: Rohit on Khel Ratna
Patanjali’s Coronil sets off a trademark dispute, Supreme Court delivers its ruling
Patanjali’s Coronil sets off a trademark dispute, Supreme Court delivers its ruling
Watch: Kamala Harris recalls ‘walks along the beach in India’ with grandfather
Watch: Kamala Harris recalls ‘walks along the beach in India’ with grandfather
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesCovid-19 TallyNEET and JEE ExamCovid-19 updateRhea ChakrabortyAnushka Sharma

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In