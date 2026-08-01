Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that India is committed to discrimination-free education and equal opportunities for all citizens, including the poor and marginalised.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the gathering (PTI)

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony of the Viveka Smaraka, Swami Vivekananda Cultural Youth Centre, in Karnataka's Mysuru, PM Modi said that the great spiritual leader considered equality just as crucial as education for the nation's upliftment.

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"Swami Vivekananda considered equality to be just as crucial as education for the upliftment of the nation. Ensuring there is no discrimination in education or opportunities has now become the nation's vision... Facilities are now available to pursue studies in fields like medicine and engineering in one's mother tongue. This is helping to curb discrimination in opportunities based on language," he said.

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{{^usCountry}} PM Modi also said that his government was taking steps to “modernise education” to make the country's youth ready for 21st-century needs. His statement comes days after the central government changed the education minister, appointing Prahlad Joshi to the post after Dharmendra Pradhan resigned amid massive protests over alleged paper leaks. PM's late-night message on forgiveness {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} PM Modi also said that his government was taking steps to “modernise education” to make the country's youth ready for 21st-century needs. His statement comes days after the central government changed the education minister, appointing Prahlad Joshi to the post after Dharmendra Pradhan resigned amid massive protests over alleged paper leaks. PM's late-night message on forgiveness {{/usCountry}}

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Prime Minister Narendra Modi late on Friday said he was forgiving students who hurled abuses at him and his late mother during the Jantar Mantar protest, describing them as "misguided children" who deserve guidance rather than punishment or prolonged legal action.

In a video message shared on his social media handles, the Prime Minister said the language used by some protesters "would not suit any civilised society" but appealed to people to help reform the students rather than seek retribution.

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“Some mischievous children used very filthy abuses... Abuses were directed at me, and abuses were directed at my late mother as well,” he said.

Modi said that while society's anger was understandable, particularly over the language allegedly used by young women, the focus should be on showing them the right path rather than pushing them into legal battles.

"These are misguided children, and showing them the way is our duty; we will not be able to change circumstances by punishing them, making them run around the courts, or harassing them in society."

The Prime Minister said he wanted to forgive the students and urged society to do the same. Drawing an analogy, he said that just as people do not break their teeth after accidentally biting their tongue, society should not abandon its own children for their mistakes.

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"Sometimes our tongue comes under our teeth and blood comes out, but we do not break our teeth—because the teeth are ours, and the tongue is ours too. The children are also ours."

Calling on the students to move on from the episode, Modi invited them to contribute to nation-building.

"Children, come, let us move forward together for the country. Let us learn something new, let us learn even from mistakes... I live for you, I toil for your bright future, so come, let us together take the country forward."