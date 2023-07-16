‘We don't blame China, Bhutan’: Assam CM's jibe at Kejriwal over Delhi flood

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday said the AAP government should not blame other states for the flood-like situation in Delhi and rather focus on resolving the issue. Sarma said that Assam also witnesses floods because of the water from China and Bhutan but his government has “set a scientific response” instead of blaming their governments.

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.

The Aam Aadmi Party accused the BJP-led governments at the Centre and in Haryana of hatching a conspiracy to plunge the national capital into a flood crisis by releasing water from the Hathnikund Barrage. Delhi ministers Atishi and Saurabh Bharadwaj, who were recently inducted into Kejriwal's cabinet to fill the shoes of Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain, questioned the Haryana government over the water not being released to the other states, especially the eastern canal which goes to UP.

“I am seeing various statements that the water is coming from Haryana and UP. Water doesn't know any geography. We also receive water from Arunachal Pradesh, China and Bhutan but we do not criticise them as we believe that this is a natural phenomenon and we have to set a scientific response for it,” Assam chief minister told reporters.

“Blaming other state governments is not going to solve the problem, it is your problem and you have to resolve it by yourself,” he added amid a blame game over the flood-like situation in the national capital.

Earlier in the day, Sarma also took a jibe at Kejriwal reminding him about his past invitation to Delhi and said he is ready to visit Kejriwal's house.

"I am still waiting for the invitation. It's been six months. If the invitation comes today, I am ready to visit his house," the BJP leader said in an apparent swipe at the waterlogging near Kejriwal's house in Delhi's Civil Lines.

Kejriwal vs Himanta

The war of words between Kejriwal and Himanta Biswa Sarma started during the pandemic when the then Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia linked Assam CM's wife Riniki Bhuyan Sarma with a PPE kit row. Kejriwal and Himanta fought over their job claims and the Delhi CM extended invitation to his Assamese counterpart for a tour of Delhi's schools and hospitals. To this, Himanta said he accepts the invitation but he will visit the places where he wants to go, not where Kejriwal wants to take him.

