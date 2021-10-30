Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / We have more proof against NCB, says Nawab Malik
mumbai news

We have more proof against NCB, says Nawab Malik

Talking to reporters in Gondia on Saturday, Malik said he has more proofs to corroborate his claims and expose Wankhede.
Minority affairs minister of Maharashtra Nawab Malik (PTI)
Updated on Oct 31, 2021 12:28 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Mumbai

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader and Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik on Saturday continued his attack on the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Mumbai zonal director, Sameer Wankhede, saying some people who are close to the officer were implicating innocent persons in “fake” drug-related cases. Talking to reporters in Gondia on Saturday, Malik said he has more proofs to corroborate his claims and expose Wankhede. “I am going to submit the documents and proofs to DG, NCB for further investigation. NCB has framed Aryan Khan and others in a bogus case registered after the cruise drugs bust. The seizure was not done on the cruise ship, but the photographs released were taken in Wankhede’s office,” he alleged.

Wankhede has refuted all allegations levelled against him by Malik. On Friday, the officer said, “These are malicious allegations to target my reputation. They are false and are being levelled for the first time in the 15 years of my service. I condemn the attempt in strong words.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
nawab malik narcotics control bureau
For You
TRENDING TOPICS
Today Panchang
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
T20 World Cup 2021
World Stroke Day
Facebook
Aryan Khan
Covid-19 cases
Mullaperiyar dam
Halloween 2021
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP