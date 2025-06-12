'We owe it to everyone involved to share timely info': Air India CEO on Ahmedabad plane crash

Air India Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, Campbell Wilson, on Thursday, expressed deep sorrow over the Ahmedabad plane crash and said the airline owes it to the affected families to share "accurate and timely information" rather than speculation. Campbell Wilson, chief executive officer of Air India Ltd, said the airline is working closely with authorities on emergency response efforts and investigations(Bloomberg)

"I want to brief on a serious incident that involved an Air India aircraft a short while ago. First, and most importantly, I would like to express deep sorrow about this event. This is a difficult day for all of us in Air India, and our efforts are focused entirely on the needs of our passengers, crew members, their families and loved ones. I know that there are many questions, and at this stage, I would not be able to answer all of them. But I do want to share the information we have at this time," Wilson said in a video message shared on X.

Wilson emphasised the importance of avoiding speculation and committed to providing verified information.

"We understand that people are eager for information. Please know that we will continue to share accurate and timely information as soon as we can. But anything we report must be accurate and not speculative; we owe that to everyone involved. For now, our teams are working around the clock to support passengers, crew and their families as well as investigators, however we can," he said.

The airline has sent a special team of caregivers to Ahmedabad to assist the injured and their families.

Wilson said Air India is working closely with authorities on emergency response efforts and investigations. "The injured passengers have been taken by local authorities to the nearest hospitals. We are actively working with the authorities on all emergency response efforts. A special team of caregivers from Air India is on the way to Ahmedabad to provide additional support," he said.

A special helpline has also been set up for families and friends of passengers -- 18005691444.

Providing details of the flight, Wilson said, "Air India Flight AI 171 operated with a Boeing 787-8 aircraft travelling from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick has been involved in an accident after take off. Flight AI171 was carrying 230 passengers and 12 crew members on board. Of the passengers, 169 are Indian nationals, 53 are British nationals, 7 Portugese nationals and 1 Canadian national," he said.

Meanwhile, Ahmedabad Police Commissioner GS Malik told ANI that one survivor has been found.

"The police found one survivor in seat 11A. He has been hospitalised and is under treatment. It is too early to confirm the death toll, but it may rise as the plane crashed into a residential area," he said.

The Gujarat government has mobilised three National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams, comprising 90 personnel from Gandhinagar, to aid in ongoing rescue operations.