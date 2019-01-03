We pray to God all alive, says Supreme Court on trapped Meghalaya miners; asks why army wasn’t called

The Supreme Court on Thursday expressed its dissatisfaction with the rescue efforts to trace the 15 Meghalaya miners who have been trapped for 22 days. “We pray to God that all are alive’, the top court said on a petition that wanted the government to be ordered to scale up the rescue efforts in a flooded illegal mine in Meghalaya’s East Jaintia Hills.

The judges also asked why the government hadn’t been ordered the army to join the rescue operation which, for days, was stuck in bureaucratic red tape.

The court also asked the petition to call the centre’s law officer so that the court could issue some interim directions to step up the operation.

The Meghalaya government had earlier told the court that the state was taking steps and deployed personnel from the National Disaster Relief Force, Navy and Coal India since Dec 14.

“Then, why are they not successful?” the court shot back.

The miners had gone down the so-called “rat-hole” mines when water gushed into Ksan mine from a nearby river in the remote northeastern state of Meghalaya. The government had deployed national and state rescue workers but over the last week, there has been mounting criticism of the scale of operations. Eventually, the Air Force was roped in to fly in high-power pumps from Odisha and deploy Naval personnel.

But families of the trapped miners say it may already been too late. “We have lost all hope to see him alive again. I just wish they retrieve the bodies of my sons so that we can solemnly perform their last rites and pray for them,” Krishna Limbu, a relative of one of trapped miners, told reporters on Wednesday.

