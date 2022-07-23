'We spend sleepless nights rethinking verdicts': 10 things CJI NV Ramana said

Chief Justice of India NV Ramana on Saturday commented on the challenges of the judiciary, and the function of the media as he expressed his worries about the future of the judiciary in the country. He also said a false narrative has been created that the judges have easy lives but they miss out on many joys of life, sometimes important family events. He was delivering the 'Justice SB Sinha Memorial Lecture' of 'Life of a Judge' at the National University of Study and Research in Law, Ranchi. Also Read: CJI Ramana's reply after Kiren Rijiju flags concern over 5 crore pending cases

Here are top 10 quotes of CJI NV Ramana:

1. ‘If we need a vibrant democracy we need to strengthen the judiciary and empower the judges. These days we are witnessing an increasing number of physical attacks on judges.’

2. ‘I urge upon the media, particularly electronic and social media to behave responsibly. You are an important stakeholder as we are. Please use the power of your voice to educate people and energise the nation.'

3. ‘Judges may not react immediately, but do not mistake it to be weakness or helplessness. When liberties are exercised responsibly, within their domains there will be no need for external restrictions.'

4. ‘Of late, we see media running kangaroo courts, sometimes on issues even experienced judges find difficulty to decide. Ill-informed and agenda-driven debates on issues regarding justice delivery are proving to be detrimental to the health of democracy.’

5. ‘Given the current situation, we are not equipped to handing the challenges of the future. If the judiciary suffers, democracy suffers.’

6. ‘One of the biggest challenges before present day judiciary is prioritising their matters for adjudication. Judges cannot turn a blind eye to the social realities. Judges have to give priority to pressing matters in order to save the system from avoidable complexes and burden.'

7. ‘I come from an agricultural background. After obtaining BSc. degree, with my father’s encouragement I took up law. I was keen on joining active politics, but destiny desired otherwise.’

8. ‘The mind of a judge is trained to appreciate not only facts and rules but also equities. Every litigant enters the courtroom with the expectation of obtaining justice. We spend sleepless nights rethinking our decisions.’

9. ‘It is not easy to prepare for more than 100 cases every week; do independent research, while authoring judgments. Preparation for the next day starts right after the Court rises and goes on beyond midnight on most of the days. We work during weekends and court holidays to do research and author pending judgments.’

10. ‘On a personal note, yes, the opportunity to serve as a Judge came with tremendous challenges but I have never regretted a single day. It is definitely not a service but a calling.’

