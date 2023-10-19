We want inclusion in OBCs as their current quota is excessive: Jarange Patil

Mumbai: Manoj Jarange Patil has become the new face of the Maratha reservation movement, which was faceless for several years. His rally in Jalna on Saturday is believed to be unprecedented with several lakh people attending it; his sharp political rise has posed a new challenge to the government. Jarange Patil says he is determined on the inclusion of Maratha community in the Other Backward Classes (OBC) category for reservation and is demanding a law for the same. He has set October 24 as deadline for the government to take decision on the same. Excerpts from an exclusive interview with the Hindustan Times: Maratha activist Manoj Jarange-Patil in Lower Parel area of Mumbai on Wednesday. (HT photo /Bhushan Koyande)

Q. What would be the course of action as the 40-day deadline set by you for the government ends on October 24?

Ans – The course of action would be decided on October 22 as the 40-day deadline ends on October 24. There will be no further extension given to the government as enough time has been given so far. First, we gave three months to the Kareer committee appointed to decide on modalities to issue Kunbi certificates (to Marathas), then they sought one month for the committee’s report. We have given them 40 days. Enacting a law does not take that much of time. It is not any type of international decision that they have to take. So, there will be no compromise on the deadline. Marathas will put up such a show, in a peaceful manner, that the government will not be able to tackle it.

Q. What type of law do you expect?

Ans – 70% of the Marathas have already been included in the OBC quota (as Kunbis, a sub-caste of Marathas), and to accommodate the remaining 30% , we want a law along the lines of the one passed in 2001 (to accommodate SC, ST, OBCs, VJNTs and special backward classes in government jobs). The government wanted it to be given by ascertaining a documentary base to do so. For it, they have appointed a committee and have sought time. Now they should frame a law to incorporate 30% of us, by issuing Kunbi certificates, in the OBC quota.

Q. Maratha outfits are divided on it. Some of the outfits are pressing for separate reservations as was given 12 and 13% in education and jobs in 2018, while you are pressing for the inclusion in OBCs…

Ans – We are not for the reservation which is not on the lines of 2001 Act, because we want the reservation that would stand the legal scrutiny. Anything over 50% would not stand in court and it has been proven twice. I don’t mind getting a separate quota for Marathas, but it should be under the cap of 50% with separate sub-quota for us like they gave one to VJNT. Or else, they are free to put us in OBC and increase our share in it.

Q.OBCs are opposing inclusion of all Marathas in their category. Won’t it become a problem?

Ans – Because OBCs are getting much more than they actually deserve. They are just 37% of the population, which has been said by Banthia Commission appointed (to calculate) the empirical data for political reservation in 2022. It has been accepted by the government and the Supreme Court too. If the population is 37%, their quota should not be more than 18%. They have been enjoying 32% reservation, which is much more than they are entitled to and it is cheating us who deserve the quota on the basis of backwardness. Most of the castes incorporated in the OBC quota have been put in the list in 1990 after Mandal commission recommendations without ascertaining their backwardness. So, we are firm on our demand of the inclusion in OBC. Some Maratha outfits are demanding for the separate reservation, but it is not going help. The OBCs are not opposing our inclusion; the opposition is from a handful leaders only. The OBCs are our brothers and they do not oppose our inclusion.

Also Read: Maratha quota: Jarange-Patil warns state govt to act on assurance before deadline ends on October 24

Q. The committee appointed to collect the documents have found only 5000 records from 10 million documents scanned…

Ans – That many documents are sufficient to make a law and once it is done, the inclusion of other Marathas, across the state, will be facilitated. We do not want any excuse from the government now. The government should now show its willpower to fulfil our demand.

Q. But the government appears to be divided on the demand. Ruling alliance leaders have assured OBCs that their quota won’t be affected.

Ans – The government will have to admit our demand, it cannot afford to defy us. It is battle which is (being fought) in a completely peaceful manner. We do not understand why there is a grudge against us. We do not have any complaint against (deputy CM Devendra) Fadnavis, we spoke against him whenever he was wrong. That’s it. There was no need of the lathi charge by police (on protest on September 1) as it was done in a peaceful manner and democratic way. Innocent people suffered for no fault of theirs.

Q. There was speculations that political parties have made offers to you. Are you going to join politics in the coming days?

Ans – I am not going to bow before the government or anybody else. I am fighting the battle for my community and they have given me a lot and I won’t betray them until my last breath. I have no political aspirations and not going to be an MLA or MP. I am happy with the love of the people from the community.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON