‘We were prepared for 3rd phase of Covid-19 vaccination, but..’: Chhattisgarh CM

Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel said on Thursday that the state was prepared for the third phase of the vaccination drive against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) from May 1 after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s announcement, but the vaccine doses are still unavailable. Under the third phase of the vaccination drive, doses are being administered to beneficiaries between 18-44 years.

“On May 1, we got 150,000 doses and on May 9, we received the second consignment of only 350,000 doses. Now neither the Centre nor the vaccine manufacturers are able to tell when we will get more doses,” Baghel was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

He also pointed out that the state government placed orders for vaccines with the Serum Institute of India (SII) as well as Bharat Biotech. “But the consignments are arriving in the state at the behest of the Centre. There is no specific information on when we will get the doses,” the chief minister said.

Also Read| Chhattisgarh launches new portal to vaccinate those without mobile, internet

Chhattisgarh, which is currently seeing a downfall in its daily Covid-19 disease cases, has till now vaccinated over 5.94 million beneficiaries of which 4,957,168 have received the first dose and 984,556 have been inoculated with both doses. On May 9, the state government announced that journalists, lawyers, employees of the state government and state public sector undertaking (PSU) employees will be treated as frontline workers and will be vaccinated on priority.

Underlining the fact that vaccination is essential to combat Covid-19, CM Baghel told news agency ANI the drive to administer doses should be sped up in view of the potential third wave of the pandemic.

Also Read| Positivity rate down in Chhattisgarh but surge in infections in rural areas

“Money is needed for vaccination. All states are carrying out their duties. But the way in which the Centre gave free vaccines to healthcare and frontline workers, this should have been decided for common citizens too,” Baghel said, adding that the free vaccination for common citizens was left to the states, who decided they cannot leave their people just like that.

“State governments have decided to bear this burden. Unfortunately, vaccine availability is at minimum. In this situation, vaccination for everyone seems far-fetched,” the Chhattisgarh CM told ANI.