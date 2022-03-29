‘Wearing the smile you gave me..’, IAS officer Tina Dabi to marry again

Indian Administrative Service officer Tina Dabi, a UPSC 2016 exam topper from Rajasthan, is going to get married to IAS Officer Pradeep Gawande. She took to social media on Monday to announce her engagement. “I am wearing the smile you (PradeepGawande) gave me, fiance,” she wrote on Instagram, the photo-sharing app. She enjoys considerable popularity on the photo-sharing app with over 1.4 million followers.

Pradeep also posted a photo with Tina where she can be seen wearing a red saree, while he is wearing a matching red kurta and pants. “Together, is my favourite place to be!,” he wrote in his Instagram post.

According to a report by livehindustan, the couple will get married on April 22 in Jaipur. Pradeep Gawande is three years senior to Tina and is a 2013 batch IAS Officer. He is currently serving as Director, Archeology & Museums, Rajasthan, the report said.

Tina Dabi was previously married to IAS Athar Khan. The couple had hit the headlines in 2016 when Tina announced her relationship through a social media post and remained in the news ever since. Athar Aamir Khan secured second position in the UPSC all-India examination which Tina Dabi topped.

Tina Dabi and Athar Aamir Khan got married in April 2018 in Kashmir's Pahalgam. Two years later, they had announced their separation in November 2020. Their divorce was finalised in August 2021 after an order passed by a Jaipur court.

Tina Dabi's sister Ria secured 15th place in the UPSC examination 2020.