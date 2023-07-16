Monsoon LIVE UPDATES: Heavy rainfall alert for Himachal; 55 killed in Punjab Haryana

India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an Orange alert for seven districts in Himachal Pradesh, predicting heavy rainfall from July 15 to July 17. The districts affected by the alert are Shimla, Solan, Sirmaur, Bilaspur, Mandi, Kangra, and Hamirpur.

The IMD has warned of the possibility of heavy downpours in these areas over the next 72 hours.

In the aftermath of heavy rainfall earlier this week, floodwaters have begun receding from several locations in Punjab and Haryana. Despite this, relief efforts are still underway in flood-affected regions of both states. The recent downpour has impacted 14 districts in Punjab and 13 districts in Haryana.

The rain-related incidents in both states have claimed the lives of at least 55 individuals. Official data reveals that Punjab recorded 29 deaths, while Haryana's death toll stands at 26.