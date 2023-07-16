Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Monsoon LIVE UPDATES: Heavy rainfall alert for Himachal; 55 killed in Punjab Haryana
Live

Monsoon LIVE UPDATES: Heavy rainfall alert for Himachal; 55 killed in Punjab Haryana

ByHT News Desk
Jul 16, 2023 06:37 AM IST

The IMD has warned of the possibility of heavy downpours in Himachal Pradesh over the next 72 hours.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an Orange alert for seven districts in Himachal Pradesh, predicting heavy rainfall from July 15 to July 17. The districts affected by the alert are Shimla, Solan, Sirmaur, Bilaspur, Mandi, Kangra, and Hamirpur. 

People wade through a flooded road after the water level of the river Yamuna rose following heavy monsoon rains, at Mayur Vihar Side in New Delhi.(Hindustan Times)

The IMD has warned of the possibility of heavy downpours in these areas over the next 72 hours.

Also read | Delhi floods woes: 3 boys drown, cars submerged; more showers expected

In the aftermath of heavy rainfall earlier this week, floodwaters have begun receding from several locations in Punjab and Haryana. Despite this, relief efforts are still underway in flood-affected regions of both states. The recent downpour has impacted 14 districts in Punjab and 13 districts in Haryana. 

Read | 72% districts exposed to extreme floods, 25% of them have early warning systems: Report

The rain-related incidents in both states have claimed the lives of at least 55 individuals. Official data reveals that Punjab recorded 29 deaths, while Haryana's death toll stands at 26.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Sun, 16 Jul 2023 06:37 AM

    Downpour continues in UP, 10 killed in rain-related incidents in 24 hours

    Ten people were killed in rain-related incidents in the past 24 hours, the Uttar Pradesh Relief Commissioner said in a statement issued at 9 pm on Saturday, as showers continue to lash the state.

  • Sun, 16 Jul 2023 06:22 AM

    "Possibilty of almost 5000 crs loss due to floods in state": Himachal CM Sukhu

    Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has expressed concerns over the possibility of nearly 5,000 crore in losses due to floods in the state. The Chief Minister stated that compensation of 1,45,000 has been provided to those whose houses were completely damaged and 1 lakh to those with partially damaged houses.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
monsoon mumbai weather himachal pradesh mumbai rains
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.