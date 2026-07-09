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Weather today LIVE: Rain red alert in Delhi today; power cuts ruin WFH in Pune amid downpour

By Karishma Ayaldasani
Jul 09, 2026 08:43 am IST

Weather today LIVE updates: In Gujarat’s Surat, officials said at least 9 people were reported dead over the last few days as heavy rains battered the city.

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Weather today LIVE: A view of flooded roads and the nearby area after incessant rainfall continues at Olpas's Sai village, in Surat on Wednesday (ANI Video Grab)

Weather today LIVE updates: At least 11 people are feared dead after a building collapsed in Pune's Pimpri Chinchwad on Wednesday, officials said. The building collapse took place as heavy rains continued to batter several parts of Maharashtra, including Pune and Mumbai. The incident occurred after a huge mound of garbage crashed onto the building following heavy rains. ...Read More

 

Follow all the updates here:

  • Jul 09, 2026 08:38 am IST

    Delhi rain LIVE: Ghaziabad faces severe waterlogging

    Delhi rain LIVE: Watch visuals from Ghaziabad as heavy rain lashes parts of the city.

  • Jul 09, 2026 08:37 am IST

    Delhi rain LIVE: Severe waterlogging in Haridwar

    Delhi rain LIVE: Heavy rain lashes Haridwar. Waterlogging reported in Bhagat Singh Chowk, railway station area, Kankhal and Jwalapur.

  • Jul 09, 2026 08:36 am IST

    Delhi rain LIVE: Heavy rain lashes Agra

    Delhi rain LIVE: Heavy rain lashes Agra resulting in waterlogging in several areas causing trouble to commuters.

  • Jul 09, 2026 08:10 am IST

    Delhi rain LIVE: Visuals from Keralam's Wayanad landslide site

    Delhi rain LIVE: Visuals from Keralam's Wayanad landslide site. Three people died and over nine are missing in the incident on 7 July.

  • Jul 09, 2026 08:01 am IST

    Delhi rain LIVE: Mumbai wakes up to dark, gloomy weather as rain continues to hit the state

    Weather today LIVE: Mumbai wakes up to dark clouds and light rainfall in some areas. Morning visuals from Marine Drive area.

  • Jul 09, 2026 07:59 am IST

    Weather today LIVE: Ops continue to rescue five missing in Wayanad landslide | Visuals

    Weather today LIVE: Operations to rescue five missing in Wayanad landslide enter third day amid continuous rainfall in the region. Latest visuals from the incident site.

  • Jul 09, 2026 07:56 am IST

    Weather today LIVE: Rain lashes parts of Delhi. Visuals from Shalimar Bagh area

    Weather today LIVE: Rain lashes parts of Delhi. Visuals from Shalimar Bagh area

  • Jul 09, 2026 07:52 am IST

    Weather today LIVE: Two drown in Surat amid heavy rains

    Weather today LIVE: Two youths drown in the Sarthana area; rescue operation underway. Further details awaited.

  • Jul 09, 2026 07:38 am IST

    Weather today LIVE: Schools, Anganwadi centres to remain close in Dehradun amid heavy rains

    Weather today LIVE: All government, government-aided and private schools, as well as Anganwadi centres, across Dehradun will remain closed on Thursday after the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall, PTI reported.

    The district magistrate and the District Disaster Management Authority declared a one-day holiday for July 10 for all schools from Classes 1 to 12 and all Anganwadi centres as a precautionary measure.

    The district administration said the decision was taken to avert any untoward incidents in view of the IMD's orange alert for the district, according to PTI.

  • Jul 09, 2026 07:35 am IST

    Weather today LIVE: Severe waterlogging in Ghaziabad as monsoon spell continues

    Weather today LIVE: Heavy rainfall leads to waterlogging in parts of the city. Visuals from the Shastri Nagar area.

  • Jul 09, 2026 07:31 am IST

    Weather today LIVE: Monsoon spell continues in Delhi as rain lashes parts of national capital

    Weather today LIVE: Rain lashed parts of Delhi in the early hours of Thursday, extending a wet spell in the national capital and bringing much-needed relief to residents from the recent humid conditions.

    The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an "Orange Alert" for the capital, signalling heavy rainfall over the region through most of the day.

    -ANI

  • Jul 09, 2026 07:16 am IST

    Weather today LIVE: Normal life disrupted in Delhi-NCR as heavy rain batters city

    Today rain updates: Heavy, incessant rainfall in the national capital caused severe waterlogging across Delhi-NCR, with visuals showing waterlogged roads, stranded vehicles, and long traffic snarls. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued 'red' and 'orange' alerts, warning of thunderstorms and more rain.

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