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Weather Today LIVE: Char Dham Yatra suspended, rivers swell, roads closed in hill states; yellow alert in Delhi

By Nikita Sharma
Jul 30, 2026, 08:10:47 IST

Weather Today LIVE: Incessant rainfall in Himachal Pradesh led to closure of as many as 152 roads across the state, with the maximum being in Mandi where 57 roads were closed.

Weather Today LIVE: An earth mover clears debris from a road following a landslide triggered by rainfall in Shimla on Tuesday, July 28. (PTI)
Weather Today LIVE: An earth mover clears debris from a road following a landslide triggered by rainfall in Shimla on Tuesday, July 28. (PTI)

Weather Today LIVE: The national capital is under a yellow alert warning by the India Meteorological Department and may witness light rainfall till noon along with generally cloudy sky. Another spell of light rain may hit Delhi towards the night, the IMD said. ...Read More

Follow all the updates here:
  • 30 Jul 2026, 08:10:41 AM IST

    Weather Today LIVE: Several Rajasthan districts under orange alert

    Weather Today LIVE: Many districts in Rajasthan, including Baran, Kota, Chittorgarh are under orange alert warning by the India Meteorological Department.

    Other districts such as Bikaner, Churu, Nagaur, Jaipur, Ajmer and more are under a yellow alert warning.

  • 30 Jul 2026, 08:01:33 AM IST

    Weather Today LIVE: Waterlogging in Telangana's Jagtial due to heavy rain

    Weather Today LIVE: Heavy rain lashed Telangana's Jagtial, leading to waterlogging in the city.

  • 30 Jul 2026, 07:54:15 AM IST

    Weather Today LIVE: Delhi to see light rainfall

    Weather Today LIVE: Delhi is expected to see light rainfall and cloudy sky till noon on Wednesday, according to IMD.

    Another spell of light rain may hit the national capital again during the night.

  • 30 Jul 2026, 07:48:34 AM IST

    Weather Today LIVE: Rajasthan may witness heavy rainfall, says IMD

    Weather Today LIVE: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall in parts of Rajasthan over the next few days as the southwest monsoon is expected to strengthen across the state.

    According to the IMD, rainfall activity is likely to intensify from Wednesday across parts of the Kota, Bharatpur, Jaipur, Ajmer, Udaipur and Bikaner divisions under the influence of a weather system over the northwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining coastal areas of West Bengal and north Odisha.

  • 30 Jul 2026, 07:44:46 AM IST

    Weather Today LIVE: 3 dead, over 5 lakh affected in Odisha due to floods

    Weather Today LIVE: Floods continued to wreak havoc across northern Odisha on Wednesday, claiming at least three lives, including that of a fire services personnel, and affecting more than five lakh people, according to officials.

    As the situation remained critical, the state government stepped up preparations for a possible medium flood in the Mahanadi river system. The warning comes after a deep depression triggered heavy rainfall over the river's upper catchment areas, raising concerns over rising water levels.

  • 30 Jul 2026, 07:42:15 AM IST

    Weather Today LIVE: 109 roads closed in Uttarakhand

    Weather Today LIVE: According to the State Emergency Operation Centre, 109 roads remain closed across Uttarakhand, with restoration work underway, reported news agency PTI.

    The Tyuni-Mussoorie-Maletha National Highway has been blocked near Nagthat following a landslide. Meanwhile, the pedestrian route between Janakichatti and Yamunotri was damaged near Ram Mandir after the river swelled. Authorities have, however, put alternative arrangements in place to facilitate movement in the area.

  • 30 Jul 2026, 07:40:31 AM IST

    Weather Today LIVE: Char Dham Yatra suspended in Uttarakhand

    Weather Today LIVE: The Char Dham Yatra was suspended in Uttarakhand as incessant rain and landslides continue to disrupt the region. The pilgrimage had already been halted on July 28 and 29 due to adverse weather conditions.

    In view of the weather warning, officials said the concerned district administrations have been directed to remain on high alert and ensure all necessary precautionary measures are in place.

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