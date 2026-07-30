Weather Today LIVE: Char Dham Yatra suspended, rivers swell, roads closed in hill states; yellow alert in Delhi
Weather Today LIVE: Incessant rainfall in Himachal Pradesh led to closure of as many as 152 roads across the state, with the maximum being in Mandi where 57 roads were closed.
Weather Today LIVE: The national capital is under a yellow alert warning by the India Meteorological Department and may witness light rainfall till noon along with generally cloudy sky. Another spell of light rain may hit Delhi towards the night, the IMD said. ...Read More
Apart from Delhi, several parts across India are set to witness heavy rainfall on Thursday. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected in isolated parts over Madhya Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Kerala, Goa, Punjab, Karnataka, West Bengal, Sikkim, Telangana, and Uttarakhand, according to the IMD weather bulletin released on Wednesday night.
Thunderstorm accompanies with lightning and gusty winds, speeding up to 40-50kmph, are very likely at isolated places over Andaman and Nicobar islands, coastal Andhra Pradesh, interior Karnataka, Kerala, Goa, parts of Maharashtra, Lakshadweep, Tamil Nadu, and Puducherry, the IMD said.
Char Dham Yatra suspended in Uttarakhand as rivers swell
Char Dham Yatra was suspended in Uttarakhand after several rivers across the state, including Ganga, swelled due to heavy rainfall on Wednesday. Landslides also hit the state, leading to closure of 109 roads.
These include the Tyuni-Mussoorie-Maletha National Highway and the pedestrian route from Janakichatti to Yamunotri near Ram Mandir among others, while authorities are making alternative arrangements for movement, reported news agency PTI.
On Wednesday, the Ganga was flowing at 292.90 metres, just 0.10 metres below the warning level and 1.10 metres below the danger mark in Haridwar. The Alaknanda and Mandakini rivers crossed their warning levels in Rudraprayag. While Alaknanda was flowing at 626.18 metres (warning mark - 626 metres), Mandakini was flowing at 625.5 metres (warning level - 625 metres).
People have been asked to stay away from river banks and move to safer locations.
Roads closed in Himachal due to rain
Incessant rainfall in Himachal Pradesh led to closure of as many as 152 roads across the state, with the maximum being in Mandi (57 roads blocked), followed by Chamba (33 roads closed), Kullu (31 roads closed), Shimla (14 roads closed), and others.
Himachal Pradesh received 258.2-mm rainfall against an average of 238.6 mm between July 1 and 29, an excess of 8 per cent, the PTI report said.
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- 30 Jul 2026, 08:10:41 AM IST
Weather Today LIVE: Several Rajasthan districts under orange alert
Weather Today LIVE: Many districts in Rajasthan, including Baran, Kota, Chittorgarh are under orange alert warning by the India Meteorological Department.
Other districts such as Bikaner, Churu, Nagaur, Jaipur, Ajmer and more are under a yellow alert warning.
- 30 Jul 2026, 08:01:33 AM IST
Weather Today LIVE: Waterlogging in Telangana's Jagtial due to heavy rain
Weather Today LIVE: Heavy rain lashed Telangana's Jagtial, leading to waterlogging in the city.
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- 30 Jul 2026, 07:54:15 AM IST
Weather Today LIVE: Delhi to see light rainfall
Weather Today LIVE: Delhi is expected to see light rainfall and cloudy sky till noon on Wednesday, according to IMD.
Another spell of light rain may hit the national capital again during the night.
- 30 Jul 2026, 07:48:34 AM IST
Weather Today LIVE: Rajasthan may witness heavy rainfall, says IMD
Weather Today LIVE: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall in parts of Rajasthan over the next few days as the southwest monsoon is expected to strengthen across the state.
According to the IMD, rainfall activity is likely to intensify from Wednesday across parts of the Kota, Bharatpur, Jaipur, Ajmer, Udaipur and Bikaner divisions under the influence of a weather system over the northwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining coastal areas of West Bengal and north Odisha.
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- 30 Jul 2026, 07:44:46 AM IST
Weather Today LIVE: 3 dead, over 5 lakh affected in Odisha due to floods
Weather Today LIVE: Floods continued to wreak havoc across northern Odisha on Wednesday, claiming at least three lives, including that of a fire services personnel, and affecting more than five lakh people, according to officials.
As the situation remained critical, the state government stepped up preparations for a possible medium flood in the Mahanadi river system. The warning comes after a deep depression triggered heavy rainfall over the river's upper catchment areas, raising concerns over rising water levels.
- 30 Jul 2026, 07:42:15 AM IST
Weather Today LIVE: 109 roads closed in Uttarakhand
Weather Today LIVE: According to the State Emergency Operation Centre, 109 roads remain closed across Uttarakhand, with restoration work underway, reported news agency PTI.
The Tyuni-Mussoorie-Maletha National Highway has been blocked near Nagthat following a landslide. Meanwhile, the pedestrian route between Janakichatti and Yamunotri was damaged near Ram Mandir after the river swelled. Authorities have, however, put alternative arrangements in place to facilitate movement in the area.
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- 30 Jul 2026, 07:40:31 AM IST
Weather Today LIVE: Char Dham Yatra suspended in Uttarakhand
Weather Today LIVE: The Char Dham Yatra was suspended in Uttarakhand as incessant rain and landslides continue to disrupt the region. The pilgrimage had already been halted on July 28 and 29 due to adverse weather conditions.
In view of the weather warning, officials said the concerned district administrations have been directed to remain on high alert and ensure all necessary precautionary measures are in place.