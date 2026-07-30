Weather Today LIVE: Char Dham Yatra suspended, rivers swell, roads closed in hill states; yellow alert in Delhi

Apart from Delhi, several parts across India are set to witness heavy rainfall on Thursday. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected in isolated parts over Madhya Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Kerala, Goa, Punjab, Karnataka, West Bengal, Sikkim, Telangana, and Uttarakhand, according to the IMD weather bulletin released on Wednesday night.

Thunderstorm accompanies with lightning and gusty winds, speeding up to 40-50kmph, are very likely at isolated places over Andaman and Nicobar islands, coastal Andhra Pradesh, interior Karnataka, Kerala, Goa, parts of Maharashtra, Lakshadweep, Tamil Nadu, and Puducherry, the IMD said.

Char Dham Yatra suspended in Uttarakhand as rivers swell

Char Dham Yatra was suspended in Uttarakhand after several rivers across the state, including Ganga, swelled due to heavy rainfall on Wednesday. Landslides also hit the state, leading to closure of 109 roads.

These include the Tyuni-Mussoorie-Maletha National Highway and the pedestrian route from Janakichatti to Yamunotri near Ram Mandir among others, while authorities are making alternative arrangements for movement, reported news agency PTI.

On Wednesday, the Ganga was flowing at 292.90 metres, just 0.10 metres below the warning level and 1.10 metres below the danger mark in Haridwar. The Alaknanda and Mandakini rivers crossed their warning levels in Rudraprayag. While Alaknanda was flowing at 626.18 metres (warning mark - 626 metres), Mandakini was flowing at 625.5 metres (warning level - 625 metres).

People have been asked to stay away from river banks and move to safer locations.

Roads closed in Himachal due to rain

Incessant rainfall in Himachal Pradesh led to closure of as many as 152 roads across the state, with the maximum being in Mandi (57 roads blocked), followed by Chamba (33 roads closed), Kullu (31 roads closed), Shimla (14 roads closed), and others.

Himachal Pradesh received 258.2-mm rainfall against an average of 238.6 mm between July 1 and 29, an excess of 8 per cent, the PTI report said.