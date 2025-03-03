Weather today: Orange alert in Himachal Pradesh for snow, rain; Delhi AQI ‘moderate’

Amid inclement weather in upper reaches of North India hills, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted rain and snowfall in for Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand on Monday, March 3, citing a western disturbance. Rain and snowfall are predicted in several parts of north India(PTI)

The weather department stated that a fresh western disturbance was likely to cause fairly widespread rainfall and snowfall over the Western Himalayan region and its adjoining plains.

This will bring isolated to scattered light to moderate rainfall and snowfall to Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand on March 3 and 4.

Isolated light to moderate rainfall and snowfall are also expected over Punjab, Haryana, and Chandigarh on March 3.

The forecast also included a rise in maximum temperatures of around 2 degrees Celsius which will fall in the next few days gradually.

The IMD has also predicted isolated rainfall in Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Assam and Meghalaya on March 3.

Himachal Pradesh weather

The Himachal Pradesh regional meteorological department has issued an orange alert for heavy rain and snow, along with thunderstorms and lightning, at isolated places in Himachal Pradesh on March 3.

The orange alert has been issued for Chamba, Kangra and Lahaul and Spiti on March 3 over heavy snowfall and rain in the state on February 26, 27 and 28. The department has predicted light to moderate rain or snow at isolated places in the state on March 3, and moderate rain or snow at many places on March 4, with dry weather expected from March 5 to 8.

Uttarakhand weather

Meanwhile, an avalanche in the Mana village of Uttarakhand's Chamoli district left eight people dead on Sunday, with 46 people rescued.

The regional Met department has predicted rain and snowfall in several districts of Uttarakhand on March 3, along with thunderstorms and lightning in Chamoli, Uttarkashi and Rudraprayag districts.

Delhi weather

Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 27 degrees Celsius, 0.4 notch below the seasonal average, on Sunday, according to the Met office. Sunday's minimum temperature settled at 14.8 degrees Celsius, the IMD said.

The weather department has forecast mist on Monday with the maximum and minimum temperatures expected to settle at around 29 and 13 degrees Celsius, respectively.

The overall Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi at 7 am on Monday was 119, the 'moderate' category, according to Centre's Sameer app. Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) categorises AQI reading between 0-50 as 'good,' 51-100 'satisfactory,' 101-200 'moderate,' 201-300 'poor,' 301-400 'very poor,' and 401-500 'severe.'