Himachal: 484 roads still blocked, another wet spell likely

As many as 484 roads, including four highways, continued to remain blocked owing to landslides and heavy rains in the state on Saturday. The restoration work is on, officials said while the weatherman predicted another wet spell from March 3 across the state. Snow being cleared from a road near the Atal Tunnel in Manali on Saturday. (Aqil Khan /HT)

The Jalori pass on the national highway (NH) 305 is blocked at Bada Nalla due to snowfall. The NH-3 is blocked at Solang Nalla while Rohtang Pass-North Portal too is closed. The NH-505 Gramphu–Lossar is also closed.

A day after the cloudburst in Kullu, deputy commissioner Torul S Raveesh reviewed the restoration work. She said the work to restore the Manikaran road for heavy vehicles would be completed by Sunday. She said the STP in Bhuntar was damaged and work was on to restore the same.

“The drinking water supply of Kullu city is currently being ensure from the water storage project in Peej,” the DC added.

On Friday, 583 roads were blocked across the due to heavy rains and landslides. Authorities in districts, including Kullu, Kangra, Chamba, Kinnaur and Lahaul and Spiti, are in the process of assessing the losses caused by the incessant rain and heavy snowfall across the state that has led to rise in water levels in rivers and seasonal rivulets.

Due to the landslides and rockfalls, at least 70 buses, including government and private ones, are stranded in different parts of the state. Traffic on most local bus routes in Chamba remained suspended.

A total of 2,263 distribution transformers are down, affecting power supply. The SDMA said 279 water supply schemes have been impacted, leaving many regions without essential services.

Himachal Pradesh chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said the authorities were told to open the gates for one of the power project dams after heavy rain in the Kullu valley.