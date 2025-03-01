Shocking videos from Himachal Pradesh: Heavy rain and avalanches wreak havoc

Himachal Pradesh remains in the grip of severe weather conditions as landslides and heavy snowfall over the past two days have led to widespread disruptions. A total of 583 roads, including five national highways, remain blocked as restoration efforts continue. The State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) has intensified its efforts, even as the meteorological department has predicted another wet spell from March 3. Internet flooded with visuals as heavy rain and snow caused destruction in Himachal Pradesh.(X/GoHimachal_)

Amidst this, social media is flooded with pictures and videos showcasing the alarming transformation of popular destinations, especially Manali.

Check out few posts here:

Several districts, including Kullu, Kangra, Chamba, Kinnaur, and Lahaul-Spiti, have reported extensive damage due to incessant rainfall and snowfall. Water levels in rivers and seasonal rivulets have risen, raising concerns among authorities.

On Friday, a cloudburst in Pahanala Khad, Kullu, swept away a dozen vehicles, while Chhota Bhangal in Kangra district also witnessed a cloudburst. Glacier slides were reported in the upper reaches of Kinnaur and Bharmour, while an avalanche struck the Kumar panchayat in Pangi Valley, Chamba district, cutting off the entire region.

Transport and power supply severely affected

The landslides and rockfalls have left at least 70 buses, both government and private, stranded across the state. Local transport has taken a major hit, with most bus routes in Chamba suspended due to hazardous road conditions.

In addition to transportation woes, the disaster has severely impacted electricity and water supply. The SDMA reported that 2,263 distribution transformers are down, plunging several areas into darkness. Furthermore, 279 water supply schemes have been affected, leaving many residents without access to essential services.

CM orders emergency measures

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has directed authorities to take urgent action to mitigate the crisis. Amid rising water levels, officials were instructed to open the gates of a power project dam in the Kullu Valley to prevent further flooding.