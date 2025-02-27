18-year-old hiker lost for 10 days in freezing mountains survives on toothpaste and melted snow

An 18-year-old man who went missing in the freezing mountains of northwestern China has been rescued after surviving 10 days in harsh conditions, reported the South China Morning Post. Sun Liang embarked on a solo hike on February 8 but got stranded in the remote Qinling mountain range in Shaanxi province. Renowned for its challenging terrain and unpredictable weather, the region stands at an average altitude of 2,500 meters and boasts a rich diversity of wildlife and vegetation. The teen lost contact with his family on February 10 when his electronic devices ran out of power.(Representational Image/Pixabay)

Sun lost contact with his family on February 10 when his electronic devices ran out of power. With no way to call for help, he relied on river water, melted snow, and even toothpaste to survive, according to the media outlet. Navigating downstream along a creek, he fell multiple times, suffering a fractured right arm. Seeking shelter from the harsh winds, he huddled behind a large rock, using dry straw and leaves to build a makeshift bed.

His family, increasingly concerned for his safety, alerted a local search and rescue team, which began scouring the mountains. On February 17, while attempting to start a fire, Sun noticed the scent of smoke and cried out for help. His shouts caught the attention of rescuers, leading to his dramatic rescue.

Sun had been trekking the 170-km-long Ao-Tai Line, a notoriously dangerous route connecting Ao Mountain and Taibai Mountain. The trail is considered one of China's most challenging due to its unpredictable weather conditions. Over the past two decades, more than 50 hikers have gone missing or died along the path.

Banned territory

In 2018, authorities imposed a ban on hiking the trail, warning of administrative penalties for those who ignored the restriction.

Despite the ban, thrill-seekers continue to attempt the route, according to the outlet. Sun, who has climbed three renowned snowy mountains in China, said he was unaware of the restriction. His motivation, he explained, was simply to "meet the challenge."

Following his ordeal, he took to social media to warn others against attempting the hike. "I feel terrified after the incident," he admitted. "This area is not suitable for hiking at all. The wind was so strong that I could barely maintain my footing, even with two alpenstocks for support. The snow was so heavy that I could hardly open my eyes. In short, navigating this line is exceedingly difficult. Furthermore, there are no picturesque views. The weather changes abruptly. I urge all mountain climbers contemplating tackling the Ao-Tai Line: you absolutely must not go, as life is invaluable."

The rescue operation involved more than 30 people and cost Sun’s family 80,000 yuan ( ₹9.1 lakh). A member of the rescue team explained that charging for such operations serves as a deterrent for future adventurers. “We also want to remind the public that hiking along this route could expose them to encounters with dangerous wildlife, including bears, antelopes, and wild boars. Some of our rescuers sustained injuries during this operation,” the rescuer said.

Cases of hikers being rescued from extreme conditions often make headlines. Last year, a man in Taiwan survived 10 days in a ravine by blocking a water pipe, prompting villagers to investigate the supply issue and ultimately leading to his rescue.

