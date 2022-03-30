Weather update: Delhi in grip of heatwave, no respite soon, says IMD

The mercury is rising and there seems to be no respite from the sweltering heatwave in Delhi for the next few days. Parts of Delhi on Wednesday recorded a maximum temperature crossing the 41 degree Celsius, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. The Met department said similar “severe” hot weather conditions are likely to persist for the next four to five days caused by a prolonged dry spell across the northern half of India. "The heatwave spell over northwest, central and west India is likely to continue for the next four to five days," the IMD said.

The weathermen also forecast another spell of a heatwave in the national capital from April 3 to April 5.

Eight weather stations in New Delhi recorded their maximum temperature above 40 degree Celsius, while the temperature was recorded at 41.7 degree Celsius, 41.4 degree Celsius and 41.5 degree Celsius at Narela, Pitampura and Sports Complex stations. respectively.

Maximum temperatures in the second half of March have witnessed a steady rise over the last three years, stated non-profit green think tank Climate Trends.

"The absence of a weather system and the presence of an anti-cyclone over Rajasthan and adjoining Pakistan have been pushing hot winds across north and central India. March is going to end on a hotter note with no respite till the beginning of April," said Mahesh Palawat, vice president, meteorology and climate change, Skymet Weather.

"Record-breaking maximum temperatures are nowhere to stay with the rise in global mean temperatures," he added.

Not just in the northwest regions of India, but in the eastern region of West Bengal, temperatures have breached the 40 degree Celcius mark. Heatwave conditions are likely to prevail at one or two places in some districts of south Bengal over the next two days, the Met department further noted.

On Wednesday, Bankura recorded the maximum day temperature on Wednesday at 40 degree Celsius. One or two places in the districts of Jhargram, Purulia, Paschim Medinipur and Bankura will be experiencing heatwave, the MeT department stated.

At the same time, the weather in Kolkata was slightly bearable. The capital city, during the day, recorded the maximum temperature at 33.9 degree Celsius and a minimum of 26.8 degree Celsius.

Besides, a warning has been issued over heavy rain on Sunday at one or two places in Alipurduar and Coochbehar districts of sub-Himalayan West Bengal.

The IMD declares "heatwave" in a region when the maximum temperature crosses 40 degrees Celsius and is at least 4.5 notches above normal. A "severe" heatwave, on the other hand, is declared if the maximum temperature is more than 6.4 notches above normal.

