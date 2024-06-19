Weather updates: Thunderstorms in Delhi? Heatwave may ease from June 20; IMD issues alerts for these states

Heatwave to severe heatwave conditions are likely to continue over many parts of north India for the next 24 hours, said the India Meteorological Department. However, the conditions will gradually ease from Thursday, June 20, as a western disturbance approaches northwest India, it said. Representative Image: Commuters brave the heat wave on a hot summer afternoon . (HT FILE PHOTO/Vipin Kumar)

The IMD forecast said on Tuesday that heavy to very heavy rainfall, with isolated extremely heavy falls, is expected to continue over sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Assam, and Meghalaya for the next two days, followed by isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall thereafter.

IMD heatwave forecast today

• Maximum temperatures soared between 44°C to 46°C across the plains of northern India, exceeding normal levels by 5-8°C in the region. The highest recorded maximum temperature, 47.6°C, was reported in Prayagraj, East Uttar Pradesh.

• Heatwave to severe heatwave conditions are expected in many parts of Uttar Pradesh on June 19, with some areas continuing even on June 20.

• Heatwave conditions are very likely in north Madhya Pradesh and north Rajasthan on June 19, with a decrease thereafter.

• Warm night to severe warm night conditions expected in some parts of Uttar Pradesh, along with warm night conditions in isolated areas of Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi on June 19.

IMD rain forecast today

• Favourable conditions are anticipated for the further advancement of the Southwest Monsoon into additional parts of Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Northwest Bay of Bengal, remaining parts of Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, and some parts of Bihar and Jharkhand over the next 3-4 days.

• Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall expected over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Assam & Meghalaya, and Arunachal Pradesh from till June 21.

• Sikkim likely to experience widespread light to moderate rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy showers on June 19, continuing with heavy rainfall from June 20-22.

• Scattered to fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall forecasted over Gangetic West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand, and Odisha during the next 5 days, accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds (30-40 kmph).

Delhi weather forecast for today

• Heatwave conditions are expected in a few places. The IMD has eased heatwave alert to 'orange' on Wednesday from severe 'red'.

• Warm nights are anticipated, said the IMD.

• Possibility of thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds (30-40 kmph) at isolated locations, it predicted.