IMD predicts heavy rain in these states even as monsoon stalls in North India

While the monsoon’s northern limit has barely progressed since June 11, heavy to very heavy rainfall with isolated extremely heavy showers are likely to continue over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Assam-Meghalaya during the next two days due to the the cyclonic circulation hovering over northeast Assam, coupled with strong southwesterly to southerly winds sweeping in from the Bay of Bengal. The monsoon’s northern limit has barely progressed since June 11 after crossing through Navsari, Jalgaon, Amravati, Chandrapur, Bijapur, Sukma, Malkangiri, Vizianagaram and Islampur. (MAHENDRA KOLHE/HT PHOTO)

Similar weather conditions are expected in Sikkim, with widespread light to moderate rainfall forecasted initially, followed by periods of heavy rainfall from June 20-22.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

Read: Chennai rain: Heavy showers with lightning, thunderstorms hit flight services

Another cyclonic circulation, positioned over the Northeast Arabian Sea adjoining Saurashtra and the Westcentral Bay of Bengal adjoining Coastal Andhra Pradesh, will lead to scattered to fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning over Gujarat, Konkan & Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, and Marathwada for the next five days.

Isolated heavy rainfall is expected over Konkan & Goa, ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra from June 18-21, and Gujarat on June 20 and 21.

After a dip in monsoon rainfall in the past few days, there is likely to be an increase in the rains in Kerala by June 21-22, according to the IMD. The weather forecasting agency on Tuesday issued an orange alert in three northern Kerala districts of Malappuram, Kozhikode and Kannur for June 21 and a yellow alert in six others.

Read: Cause and Effect | Delhi's scorching heatwaves call for urgent heat action plans

For June 22, it issued an orange alert in Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasaragod and yellow alert in eight other districts of the state. According to the IMD, the volume of rainfall is set to increase due to the strong westerly/south westerly winds over the Kerala coast on those two days. An orange alert is issued when 'very heavy rainfall' of 11 cm to 20 cm is expected, and a yellow alert for 'heavy rainfall' of between 6 to 11 cm.

Meanwhile, heat wave conditions are forecasted in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Jharkhand, Bihar, Jammu-Kashmir, and north Coastal Andhra Pradesh, particularly on June 18 and 19.