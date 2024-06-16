Heat stress may reduce from June 19; monsoon remains weak and slow

Heat wave to severe heat wave conditions are likely to continue over many parts of North India during next 3 days and gradually abate thereafter, India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Sunday. Heat Waves are a period of unusually high temperatures as compared to what is normally expected over a region. (Representative Image)

A fresh western disturbance is impacting the Western Himalayan region. Under its influence; light to moderate isolated to scattered rainfall with thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds (30-40 kmph) are likely over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan during June 18 to 20, IMD said.

Isolated to scattered light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds (40-60 kmph) is very likely over Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh during next five days.

“Heat wave to severe heat wave conditions are likely in many/most parts of Uttar Pradesh during June 17 and 18 and Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi on June 17; in isolated/some parts of Bihar and Jharkhand on June 17 and decrease in intensity thereafter over above regions,” IMD said.

There is a red category warning for Punajab, Haryana, Delhi Uttar Pradesh on Sunday and Monday owing to very high temperatures. A red warning implies that local authorities should act to prevent disasters and exigencies arising out of extreme heat.

The monsoon has nearly not progressed since June 11 as per bulletins issued by IMD.

The Northern Limit of Monsoon continues to pass through Navsari, Jalgaon, Amravati, Chandrapur, Bijapur, Sukma, Malkangiri, Vizianagaram and Islampur. Conditions are favourable for further advance of Southwest Monsoon into some more parts of Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Northwest Bay of Bengal, some parts of Gangetic West Bengal remaining parts of Sub Himalayan West Bengal and some parts of Bihar during next 4-5 days. Monsoon is delayed by a few days now. It should have covered Odisha, West Bengal, parts of Bihar and Jharkhand by June 15.

Heat wave conditions are very likely in isolated to some pockets of Jammu Division, Himachal Pradesh, north Rajasthan during June 17 and 18; Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh & Gangetic West Bengal on June 17 and abate thereafter.

Warm night conditions are very likely in isolated pockets of Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh on June 17; Delhi during June 17 and 18.

“The upcoming western disturbance may bring some relief from extreme heat over Delhi and neighbouring areas. On June 20 we can expect light rainfall over Delhi and moderate rainfall over Punjab, Haryana. So, until June 23 there may be marginally less heat. Thereafter easterly winds may penetrate the region and monsoon may reach Delhi and neighbouring areas around June 27,” said Mahesh Palawat, vice president, climate and meteorology, skymet weather.

Heat wave to severe heat wave conditions were observed on Saturday in most parts over Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, western parts of Gangetic West Bengal, southwest Bihar; many parts of Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Chhattisgarh and Odisha and in some parts over north Rajasthan and East Madhya Pradesh. Heat wave conditions in isolated pockets of Jammu-Kashmir, West Madhya Pradesh and Vidarbha. Warm night to severe warm night conditions were observed in most parts of Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi and Warm night conditions observed in some parts of Punjab; in isolated pockets of Madhya Pradesh. Maximum temperatures were in the range of 44-46 degree C over most parts of Haryana-Delhi; many parts of Punjab, East Uttar Pradesh, north Madhya Pradesh and Jharkhand; in some parts of north Rajasthan, West Uttar Pradesh and in isolated pockets over north Odisha and Gangetic West Bengal on Saturday. These are above normal by 4-8 degree C over these regions. The highest maximum temperature of 46.3 degree C was reported at Kanpur IAF (East Uttar Pradesh) over the country.

Heat Waves are a period of unusually high temperatures as compared to what is normally expected over a region. Therefore, the temperatures at which Heat waves are declared differ from place to place based on the temperature climatology (historical temperatures) of that region. The impact of heat waves gets aggravated by supportive meteorological factors such as high humidity, high wind speed, duration of heat wave events, etc.

A heat wave is declared when the maximum is over 40 degrees C over the plains, over 37 degrees C over coastal areas, and over 30 degrees C in the hills with the deviation from normal between 4.5 and 6.4 degrees C above the average maximum. If these conditions persist for two consecutive days, a heat wave is declared on the second day. A severe heat wave is declared when the deviation is more than 6.4 degrees C above normal.