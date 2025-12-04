Weekend events you can’t miss in Bengaluru (Dec 5-7)

Lit With Words (Literature festival) Naseeruddin Shah plays the greatest scientist of our time in this play at the Bengaluru Theatre Festival (Representative photo)

Listen to authors discuss their books and the craft of writing, as nearly 300 international and local voices come together to celebrate literature. There will be stand-up, music, and a dedicated section for children. This is your chance to meet award-winning writers and public personalities such as Banu Mushtaq, Kazim Ali, Vir Das, and Shashi Tharoor — and gush a little.

Where: Freedom Park, Gandhi Nagar

When: December 6-7 (Saturday and Sunday); 9am-7pm

Entry: Free; Register at Bangaloreliteraturefestival.org/

Jaaji’s big lesson (Play)

Jaaji is a brave 10-year-old with some cool elephant friends. But a close bond with a boy named Emil suddenly makes her shrink. Through puppetry, music, and storytelling, Jaaji might just teach us a thing or two about acting small. Theatre-maker and puppeteer Gerti Trobinger directs this play, based on the book Josephine, for the Namkampani theatre collective.

Where: Shoonya Centre for Art and Somatic Practices, Sudhama Nagar

When: December 6 (Saturday); 6 pm

Entry: ₹350. Book on Bookmyshow.com

Genius Musings (Play)

Naseeruddin Shah plays the greatest scientist of our time in this production at the Bengaluru Theatre Festival. The horrifying memories of World War I and the rise of the Nazi Party set the context for the play, while the conflicting thoughts of a genius — revealed from the intimate space of his study — make for compelling drama.

Where: Prestige Centre for Performing Arts, Konakunte

When: December 6 (Saturday); 7pm

Entry: From ₹1,000. Book on boookmyshow.com

Flower Show

Cubbon Park comes alive with 80 floral installations and around 35,000 plants as a new horticultural show joins the city’s roster. Highlights include quirky, vintage designs like the Hampi chariot, ikebana arrangements, and art-and-craft stalls.

If you’ve been postponing that weekend home-gardening plan, head straight to the stalls for gardening tools.

Where: Cubbon Park

When: Till December 7 (Sunday); 6am-7 pm

Entry: ₹30 for adults ₹10 for children

Notes from Agra (concert)

Dhrupad strains meld with Khayal flow at the concert featuring Hindustani vocalist, Ravindra Parchure. A student of the Gwalior-Agra tradition, the singer is a faculty at Singapore’s Temple of Fine Arts.

Where: Bangalore International Centre, Domlur II stage

When: December 5 (Friday), 6.30pm-8.30 pm

Entry: RSVP at Bangaloreinternationalcentre.org