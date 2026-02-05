Weekend events you can’t miss in Jaipur (Feb 6-8)

For the voice within: A Sufi concert For Sonam Kalra, music is not merely a creative pursuit but a profound spiritual calling.

What: For Sonam Kalra, music is not merely a creative pursuit but a profound spiritual calling. A contemporary Sufi musician with a rich, melodious voice, her work carries messages of unity and empowerment, most notably through her acclaimed Sufi Gospel Project, which brings together voices from multiple faiths to create music that transcends religion, creed, and social divides.

That calling first stirred when she was four years old, sitting in her mother’s lap and listening to the legendary Begum Akhtar. The early influence shaped Kalra’s artistic path, as she went on to train in both Indian and Western classical musical traditions.

The six-time Global Music Award winner and a member of the Grammy Recording Academy has shared the stage with stars such as Bob Geldof and Sufi icon Abida Parveen, and performed at international festivals across 35 countries. Now, she is set to paint the Pink City in deeper hues—an experience not to be missed.

When: February 7 (Saturday), 6.30 pm

Where: Rajasthan International Centre

Entry: Prices start at 99

Art, books, music, poetry: India PinkFest 5.0

What: The fifth edition of the India PinkFest unfolds this weekend, bringing together 100 cross-border cultural and art practitioners for a series of dialogues. The event boasts a line-up featuring Pandit Vishwa Mohan Bhatt, NID director Ashok Mondal, and Avadhesh Mishra of the State Lalit Kala Akademi, Uttar Pradesh.

The schedule includes discussions with dramatist Sangeeta Gudecha and a book launch by Reela Hota, who explores the therapeutic powers of Odissi dance. Attendees can also look forward to art appreciation sessions with Belgian curator Ayla Joncheere and a Kathak appreciation session by danseuse Prerna Shrimala. Beyond the discussions, the Rajasthan International Centre will be transformed by immersive art installations and a line-up of open mic events, musical performances, poetry, and storytelling.

When: February 6 to 8 (Friday to Sunday)

Where: Rajasthan International Centre

Entry: Register on pinkfest.in

Music: A language of beats

What: As part of his ongoing India tour, Lebanese-Armenian percussionist Rodolphe Manoukian is set to perform in Jaipur. Manoukian uses instruments such as the tabla, darbuka (a Middle Eastern goblet-shaped drum), and handpan to create rhythms that reflect a range of musical genres, from jazz to Afro-beat.

Manoukian’s distinctive style is the result of years spent honing his craft on stages around the world. In 2016, he was one of only 12 musicians worldwide selected for the Intercultural Creation Session at the Aix-en-Provence Festival in France. There, he performed under the supervision of saxophonist Raphaël Imbert. This success paved the way for his selection in 2019 for the Nuoro Jazz Festival in Italy, directed by composer Fabrizio Cassol. Don’t miss this chance to witness a master percussionist bridge cultures through hypnotic beats.

When: February 7 (Saturday), 7 pm onwards

Where: One8 Commune

Entry: ₹2,000 onwards

Main Shayar Toh Nahin: Spoken-word performance

What: Delhi-based artist Manhar Seth is scheduled to bring his spoken poetry to Jaipur this Saturday as he performs his latest act, Main Shayar Toh Nahin.

Seth is known for his ability to seamlessly merge poignant storytelling with comedic timing. While he gained initial fame through his viral poem Ab Tum Wapas Aana Mat, his repertoire has expanded to cover deep themes of affection, separation, and self-discovery. His live shows offer emotional depth while simultaneously entertaining with light humour.

When: February 7 (Saturday), 7 pm onwards

Where: Taxila Auditorium

Entry: 499 onwards

Smoke and Mirrors: A play

What: Catch the play Mithyasur (roughly translated as The Demon of Falsehood), which delves into the complex relationship between myths and human history. The protagonist, Somdev, questions what happens to narratives when they are constructed by state and religious powers for ulterior motives. Where does knowledge end and ignorance begin?

Featuring actors Pratiksha Kote, Bhaskar Sharma, Sahil Ahuja, and Atishay Akhil, and directed by NSD alumnus Ajeet Singh Pallawat, the play is a production of the Ujaagar Dramatic Association, a group known for its brand of experimental theatre accompanied by live Rajasthani music.

When: Feb 8, 6.30 pm

Where: Rajasthan International Centre

Entry: Prices start at ₹99