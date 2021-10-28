Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Covid-19: Weekly positivity rate in Maharashtra down to 1.45%

There are currently 19,480 active Covid cases across Maharashtra, of which Mumbai tops with 4,993, followed by Pune (3,984) and Thane (3,451)
Maharashtra on Wednesday recorded 1,485 Covid-19 cases and 38 infection related deaths. (HT Photo/Representatives)
Updated on Oct 28, 2021 09:07 AM IST
By Naresh Kamath

With a dip in the number of Covid-19 cases, the weekly positivity rate in Maharashtra has gone down to 1.45%. The districts with a higher positivity rate include Sindhudurg (3.21 %), Pune (2.61%), Palghar (2.28%), Sangli (1.90%), Solapur (1.83%), Nashik (1.67%), Satara (1.63%) and Ahmednagar (1.47%).

According to the World Health Organisation, the positivity rate should remain below 5% for an outbreak to be considered under control.

State surveillance officer Pradeep Awate said the trend shows Maharashtra has successfully contained the virus. “We have no districts with positivity of more than 5% which indicates that the virus is under control. We are still being cautious and undertaking all efforts to bring down the rate further.”

The state on Wednesday recorded 1,485 cases and 38 deaths. There are currently 19,480 active cases across the state, of which Mumbai tops with 4,993, followed by Pune (3,984) and Thane (3,451). The state’s case tally now stands at 6,606,536, while the toll has reached 140,098. As many as 122,608 tests were done on Wednesday, while the number of recoveries were 2,536. Mumbai recorded 417 new cases and four deaths

Satyendra Nath Mehra, the medical director, Masina Hospital, said vaccination and herd immunity developing among people is playing a positive role. “Despite the easing of curbs and opening up, we are seeing a smaller number of cases. This is due to both vaccination and herd immunity among the citizens. However, we should not let our guard down and adhere to Covid-appropriate behaviour.”

