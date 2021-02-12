Welcome to join BJP: Vijaywargiya after Dinesh Trivedi says wants to quit RS

Moments after Trinamool Congress’ Dinesh Trivedi announced his resignation from the Rajya Sabha on Friday, Bharatiya Janata Party leader Kailash Vijaywargiya said he is welcome to join the BJP. “Not just Dinesh Trivedi ji, whoever wants to do honest work, cannot stay in Trinamool Congress. If he wants to join the Bharatiya Janata Party, we will welcome him,” Vijayvargiya, the BJP's national general secretary, was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Trivedi’s dramatic announcement came while he was participating in the debate on the Union Budget and said he feels suffocated in the House as he is unable to do anything about the ongoing violence in West Bengal. “If you sit here quietly and cannot do anything, then it is better that you resign from here and go to the land of Bengal and be with people," he said in the Upper House. "What I mean to say is the way violence is taking place in our state. Sitting here, I am feeling perplexed as to what should I do," he added.

Also watch: TMC's Dinesh Trivedi announces resignation in Rajya Sabha

The Trinamool lawmaker said he is unable to bear the incidents that are happening in West Bengal. "I am grateful to my party that it has sent me here, but now I feel a little suffocated. We are unable to do anything and there is an atrocity (going on). My voice of conscience is saying what Swami Vivekananda used to say - 'Arise, awake and stop not till the goal is reached'," Trivedi said.

However, the Rajya Sabha deputy chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh said there is a due process for resigning from the House and asked Trivedi to submit his resignation in writing to the House chairperson.

Trivedi’s announcement of resignation comes ahead of the assembly elections in West Bengal, which are expected to be April-May this year. It also comes after a clutch of leaders from the Trinamool, including Suvendu Adhikary, Rajib Banerjee and a few Trinamool MLAs, quit West Bengal’s ruling party and joined the BJP.

The Trinamool party issued a statement after “Trivedi’s announcement. “Trinamool means grassroots. This will give us an opportunity to send one of our "grassroots" workers soon to the Rajya Sabha,” the Mamata Banerjee-led party said in the statement.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON